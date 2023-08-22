The Hemp Doctor Wholesale Announces the Exclusive Kayo Bundle

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / The leading company in the cannabis industry, The Hemp Doctor, has an exciting update for cannabis retailers. The company has a new exceptional offer - Kayo Bundle, a dream for every cannabis enthusiast.

The Hemp Doctor Wholesale Kayo Bundle

The Kayo Bundle was created uniquely for wholesale clients. The Hemp Doctor is making an unbeatable offer to their wholesale customers, giving them an unrivaled chance to get superior goods at a remarkable price. The bundle is available to purchase one time.

The Kayo Bundle comprises the most popular goods from Kayo, carefully chosen to suit various tastes. Retailers can provide a wide variety of products to their clients, increasing the likelihood that they will make sales and increase customer satisfaction. The bundle is a combo of must-have hemp-derived goods that offer various complementary outcomes and consumption. It will allow customers to take their experiences to the next level by selecting the product best suited for their needs.

Product Description

The Kayo Bundle includes:

Kayo 3G Disposable Vapes - two boxes, each containing ten pieces, allowing users to experiment with various tastes and sensations. Kayo Rapid-Release Gummies - five of each flavor, a total of 15. Customers will experience quick and long-lasting results thanks to its integration. Kayo THC Blend Gummies (2-count) - This assortment of 2-count gummy pouches comes in three flavor variations. It contains a total of 30 gummies (10 pouches per box), offering alternatives for those looking for a well-balanced THC experience. 2G Kayo Cartridges - two boxes, each containing 10 pieces. Kayo Brownies - One box, a total of 20 pieces. A favorite of customers with a sweet tooth. Kayo Limited 3G Disposable Vapes - one box total of 15 pieces.

The Hemp Doctor's team has its finger on the pulse of the retail sector and understands the value of providing a broad choice of products that spark consumer interest. With the Kayo Bundle, wholesale partners can diversify their product lines and increase their profit margins by providing a high-quality bundle at a competitive price. By providing Kayo Bundle to customers, the companies can differentiate themselves from competitors and meet the changing needs of their clients.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor Wholesale is leading in selling top-notch hemp-derived products to cannabis retailers, assuring access to various high-end options. THD Wholesale is an essential strategic partner in helping retailers succeed throughout the sector because of its wide selection of products, emphasis on excellent customer service, and dedication to quality. Products provided by The Hemp Doctor are of premium quality and have been through third-party lab testing, ensuring that potential partners will never have to worry about the quality of the products.

Contact The Hemp Doctor

Visit the website for more information about the Kayo Bundle and other game-changing products from The Hemp Doctor Wholesale, or contact customer service for more information.

Contact

The Hemp Doctor

510 River Highway #16

Mooresville, NC 28117

(704) 360-4843

customerservice@thehempdoctor.com

Contact Information

Lisa Carter

Owner

seo@internetmarketinggeeks.com

+18448443154

SOURCE: The Hemp Doctor

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775217/The-Hemp-Doctor-Wholesale-Announces-the-Exclusive-Kayo-Bundle