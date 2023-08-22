Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock Mania! CEO-Tweet heizt Spekulation an?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.08.2023 | 15:02
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ONE12th Announces Rebranding, Launches Transition to Ampersand Consulting

A New Name, New Logo and New Brand - With the Same Values-Driven Approach - Reflects a Renewed Commitment to the Firm's Clients and Continued Growth

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / ONE12th Consulting, an expanding force in business & technology consulting since 2012, is thrilled to announce its transformation into Ampersand Consulting. This rebranding signifies a pivotal moment for the company as it evolves to meet the dynamic needs of its clients in an ever-changing technology landscape.

Ampersand Consulting

The ampersand (&) symbolizes unity, collaboration, and the power of connection - a perfect reflection of the firm's core values and unique approach to consulting.

Headquartered in Aventura, Florida, Ampersand Consulting has been instrumental in pushing digital boundaries, enabling technology, and delivering advanced analytics solutions to enterprise organizations. Recognized as both a Great Place to Work as well as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, Ampersand Consulting is doubling down on its commitment to bring empathy, expertise, and resilience to the forefront of solutioning and to turn ambitious goals into reality.

"This is an incredibly exciting day for our rapidly growing firm," said Alejandro Jaegerman, CEO. "Evolution is about embracing the 'ands' of our journey, connecting past brilliance with future promise. This moment further underscores our promise to help our client partners actualize their ambitions. To push the frontiers of technology and elevate the human experience. We are striving to build a consulting firm that does great work for great clients, that always acts with the utmost integrity, and that creates a space for intelligent, empathetic, and entrepreneurial professionals to come together, solve complex challenges, and create something amazing. And we will build with our core values of courage, integrity, quality, win-win, and optimism firmly intact."

Through a blend of technology and empathy, Ampersand aspires to lead the way in redefining the possibilities of innovation. By providing strategic guidance and cutting-edge solutions, Ampersand Consulting equips partners with the tools they need to navigate the digital landscape and ensure sustainable growth.

"We may have a new name," said Jaegerman, "but our relentless pursuit of innovation and progress for our clients is more committed than ever. As Ampersand Consulting, I'm looking forward to pursuing our mission of empowering organizations for a data-driven, automated, and sustainable future."

For more information, please visit www.thinkampersand.com.

About Ampersand Consulting

Ampersand Consulting is a boutique business & technology consulting firm that focuses on digital innovation, technology enablement, and data & analytics services. We work with forward-thinking teams and individuals who have the courage and enthusiasm to face complex challenges and push the boundaries of what is possible. Leveraging technology and a collaborative, empathy-first focus, we empower enterprise organizations to shatter limitations, reimagine what is possible, and actualize their ambition.

Contact Information:

Alejandro Jaegerman
CEO
ajaegerman@thinkampersand.com

Jeffrey Lipson
Director of Operations
jlipson@thinkampersand.com

Related Images

Ampersand Consulting

Ampersand Consulting Leadership Team

Ampersand Consulting Leadership Team
Alejandro Jaegerman, CEO (right); Jeffrey Lipson, Director of Operations (left)

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pow1hbN97O0

SOURCE: Ampersand Consulting

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775827/ONE12th-Announces-Rebranding-Launches-Transition-to-Ampersand-Consulting

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.