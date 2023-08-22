ONE12th Announces Rebranding, Launches Transition to Ampersand Consulting

A New Name, New Logo and New Brand - With the Same Values-Driven Approach - Reflects a Renewed Commitment to the Firm's Clients and Continued Growth

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / ONE12th Consulting, an expanding force in business & technology consulting since 2012, is thrilled to announce its transformation into Ampersand Consulting. This rebranding signifies a pivotal moment for the company as it evolves to meet the dynamic needs of its clients in an ever-changing technology landscape.

The ampersand (&) symbolizes unity, collaboration, and the power of connection - a perfect reflection of the firm's core values and unique approach to consulting.

Headquartered in Aventura, Florida, Ampersand Consulting has been instrumental in pushing digital boundaries, enabling technology, and delivering advanced analytics solutions to enterprise organizations. Recognized as both a Great Place to Work as well as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, Ampersand Consulting is doubling down on its commitment to bring empathy, expertise, and resilience to the forefront of solutioning and to turn ambitious goals into reality.

"This is an incredibly exciting day for our rapidly growing firm," said Alejandro Jaegerman, CEO. "Evolution is about embracing the 'ands' of our journey, connecting past brilliance with future promise. This moment further underscores our promise to help our client partners actualize their ambitions. To push the frontiers of technology and elevate the human experience. We are striving to build a consulting firm that does great work for great clients, that always acts with the utmost integrity, and that creates a space for intelligent, empathetic, and entrepreneurial professionals to come together, solve complex challenges, and create something amazing. And we will build with our core values of courage, integrity, quality, win-win, and optimism firmly intact."

Through a blend of technology and empathy, Ampersand aspires to lead the way in redefining the possibilities of innovation. By providing strategic guidance and cutting-edge solutions, Ampersand Consulting equips partners with the tools they need to navigate the digital landscape and ensure sustainable growth.

"We may have a new name," said Jaegerman, "but our relentless pursuit of innovation and progress for our clients is more committed than ever. As Ampersand Consulting, I'm looking forward to pursuing our mission of empowering organizations for a data-driven, automated, and sustainable future."

About Ampersand Consulting

Ampersand Consulting is a boutique business & technology consulting firm that focuses on digital innovation, technology enablement, and data & analytics services. We work with forward-thinking teams and individuals who have the courage and enthusiasm to face complex challenges and push the boundaries of what is possible. Leveraging technology and a collaborative, empathy-first focus, we empower enterprise organizations to shatter limitations, reimagine what is possible, and actualize their ambition.

