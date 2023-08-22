4biddenknowlege Media Group: 4BIDDEN Conscious Awards Empowers Four Extraordinary Changemakers With Impactful Donations

The 4BIDDEN Conscious Awards, a platform dedicated to recognizing and honoring consciousness, proudly announces donations to four remarkable organizations that are leaders in creating positive change in the world.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / The 4BIDDEN Conscious Awards has selected these inspiring recipients for their outstanding dedication to excellence and raising consciousness on a global level. Each awardee exemplifies the values and vision that the Conscious Awards stands for, and their work is a testament to the profound impact of conscious living.

4biddenknowledge donations to charity at the 1st Annual 4bidden Conscious Awards.

The four extraordinary organizations that have received donations at the First Annual 4BIDDEN Conscious Awards are:

Isaiah Washington/Zeek - New Era Detroit - Conscious Awards Winner, Category - Activist Dr. Daniel Amen - Change Your Brain Foundation - Conscious Awards Winner, Category - Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Chakabars - iHeart Africa - Conscious Awards Winner, Category - Philanthropist Communities in Schools Michigan - Nonprofit supported by 4biddenknowledge Inc.

Each of these recipients received a generous donation from 4biddenknowledge Inc. to further their impactful work and expand their reach, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable, equitable, and peaceful world.

About the 4BIDDEN Conscious Awards -

At the First Annual 4BIDDEN Conscious Awards, people were immersed in an atmosphere of inspiration and positivity with like-minded individuals who are dedicated to creating more awareness leading to a more peaceful world. In the building were visionaries and leaders in the community that help propel a collective effort for global change.

