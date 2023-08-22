Enalare Therapeutics Selected to Present at Three Upcoming Scientific Conferences Regarding Its Lead Compound, ENA-001

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Enalare Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel compounds for the treatment of life- threatening critical care diseases and community health emergencies, announced today that it has been chosen to present at three prestigious scientific conferences in the upcoming months: PAINWeek, American Society for Enhanced Recovery and Perioperative Medicine (ASER), and the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) Annual Meeting.

"We are honored to be selected by these three respected scientific forums to present important information regarding our novel respiratory stimulant, ENA-001," stated Joseph V. Pergolizzi, MD, Head of Research & Development at Enalare. "We believe ENA-001, with its unique mechanism of action, has the potential to bring clinical benefit to millions of patients around the world and are proud to share important information with the scientific community as we further progress with its development."

The company will present posters at PAINWeek and the ASER Annual Congress regarding the company's lead compound, ENA-001. While at the ASA Annual Meeting, the company's lead principal investigator, Dr. Albert Dahan, will give an oral presentation, titled "Influence of Bk-channel Blocker ENA-001 on Propofol- induced Depression of the Hypoxic Ventilatory Response." This presentation will review findings of a recent clinical trial demonstrating that ENA-001 restores the bodies ventilatory control sensitivity blunted by propofol (i.e., a non-opioid central depressant) by acting on the peripheral chemoreceptors. The data to be presented includes the pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic modeling from this randomized, controlled clinical trial and reinforce the Phase 1 safety profile of this first in class agent.

About Enalare Therapeutics Inc.

Enalare Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for patients suffering from life threatening critical care conditions and community-based health emergencies, including post-operative respiratory depression, community drug overdose, and apnea of prematurity. Enalare plans to initiate additional clinical studies for ENA-001 across multiple indications in the near-term.

About ENA-001

Enalare's lead compound, ENA-001, is a one-of-a-kind new chemical entity (NCE) designed as an agnostic respiratory stimulant. The compound has a novel mechanism of action that affects ventilation via the peripheral chemoreceptor pathways in the carotid body. It utilizes the body's own ventilation control system to beneficially influence breathing and has been shown to be effective and well tolerated in five human studies to date. With its novel mechanism of action and based on findings to date, it could potentially improve the lives of those impacted by several life-threatening conditions, including community drug overdose, post-operative respiratory depression, and apnea of prematurity. ENA-001 is an investigational compound and is not approved for use by the FDA.

About PAINWeek

PAINWeek is celebrating its 17th annual conference at and remains one of the most expansive US pain conferences for frontline practitioners providing over a 1,000+ hours of educational content. The following Enalare abstracts will be available online via the PAINWeek and the company's websites, and the corresponding scientific posters will be displayed in the exhibit hall at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from Sept. 5-8, 2023:

Gould, Miller et al. "Safety and Tolerability of ENA-001 for the Management of Pharmacologically-induced Respiratory Depression"

Gould, Miller et al. "The Mechanism of Action of a Novel Respiratory Stimulant"

Gould, Schatman et al. "The Need for an Agnostic Pharmacologic Approach to Polysubstance Overdose"

Gan, Vortsman et al. "Postoperative Respiratory Depression: A Review and Call to Action"

About ASER:

2023 Annual Congress of Enhanced Recovery and Perioperative Medicine

The 2023 Annual Congress of Enhanced Recovery and Perioperative Medicine (ASER PM 2023) will be held in person at Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt University from September 11-13. The goal of ASER Perioperative Medicine is to advance the practice of perioperative enhanced recovery and to contribute to its growth and influences, by fostering and encouraging research, education, public policies, programs and scientific progress. This year's program will highlight key principles and the latest advances in enhanced recovery and perioperative medicine. Talks will specifically explain ways to implement these new ideas in hospitals to improve outcomes. The following Enalare abstract will be available online via the company's websites and the corresponding scientific posters will be displayed at the event:

Pergolizzi, Miller et al. "ENA-001, A Novel BK-Channel Blocker, Increases Hypoxic Ventilatory Sensitivity and Mitigates Propofol-Induced Respiratory Effects in Healthy Volunteers"

About American Society of Anesthesiologists Annual Meeting

The Annual ASA Anesthesiology Meeting is considered to be one of the largest and most influential events that brings together global clinicians, thought leaders, and industry partners to focus on the science and practice of anesthesiology. The Anesthesiology Annual Meeting by ASA will be held October 13-17, 2023, in San Francisco, California. Dr. Dahan is slotted to present on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM PST.

