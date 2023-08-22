Dolphin Entertainment Investment Midnight Theatre Adds Two Key Positions, Senior Director of Event Sales and New Broadway-Focused Talent Booker

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) announces that the Midnight Theatre, a performance venue in the heart of New York's Manhattan West, has added two key roles to the management team, a Senior Director of Event Sales and a new Talent Booker, in a major move to support the venue's Grand Opening this fall. Last year, Dolphin Entertainment announced news of its investment in the theater and adjacent restaurant Hidden Leaf.

Maura Daley joins Midnight Theatre and Hidden Leaf as Senior Director, Event Sales. With over 17 years of event sales and hospitality experience in New York City, Maura has thrived at such institutions as Tavern On The Green, Gramercy Park Hotel, Morgans Hotel Group and Soho Grand Hotel. She spent many years as Sales Director for Second with Laurent Tourondel and most recently she was Director of Catering for Virgin Hotels NYC.

Molly Heller joins the team as Talent Booker. Recently, Molly was the VIP Services Associate at Broadway Plus, creating VIP experiences for Broadway shows and working with artists from all across the industry. Additionally, Molly has been a producer for the NYC venue 54 Below for the last four years, building and creating shows featuring talent from leading Broadway shows and television series including Back To The Future, Wicked, Be More Chill, & Juliet, American Idol and many more.

These two vital positions support Midnight Theatre's dedication to building a programming calendar that is rich in New York City's best talent as well as continuing its growth in the private and corporate event business. Since soft opening last fall, the performance venue has been home to several high profile film and television screenings, corporate events and social affairs. In similar fashion, the stage at Midnight Theatre has featured top tier talent from the theater community such as sold out shows for Shoshana Bean, Andrew Barth Feldman, Freestyle+ (an offshoot of Freestyle Love Supreme) and Tyler Joseph Ellis.

About Midnight Theatre

Midnight Theatre is a new, intimate performance venue in the heart of New York's Manhattan West - Brookfield Properties' latest neighborhood development between 9th and 10th Avenues and West 31st and 33rd streets. The ever-evolving, 150-seat theater - which will have its official opening this fall - is a unique home for talent in all genres of magic, music, theater, and performance art. Inside the glamorous Midnight Theatre is an equally elegant and lively pan Asian restaurant and bar Hidden Leaf featuring the innovative cuisine of chef Chai Trivedi.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

