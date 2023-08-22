St. George's University Announces New Partnership with Green River College

TRUE BLUE, GRENADA and AUBURN, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / St. George's University has launched a new partnership with Green River College that will give qualified Green River College students fast-track status for admission to the four- and five-year medical degree programs at the St. George's University School of Medicine.

"This partnership between St. George's and Green River College offers two strong paths to a career in medicine," said Dr. Marios Loukas, Dean of St. George's University School of Medicine. "We're thrilled to help make medical education accessible to Green River's best and brightest students."

The partnership establishes a "2+5" program through which qualified Green River College international students who complete two years of undergraduate coursework and earn an Associate in Science for Transfer, or AS-T, degree in biology can secure priority entry into St. George's five-year M.D. program.

This program begins with one year of preclinical coursework in Grenada, followed by a year of Basic Sciences in either Grenada or at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom. Grenada is the site for a second year of Basic Sciences study. The final two years consist of clinical rotations at hospitals affiliated with St. George's in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The partnership also creates a "2+2+4" program, in which students who earn an AS-T in Biology at Green River and earn a bachelor's degree in a premedical program at an accredited four-year college or university in the United States, can qualify for priority admission into St. George's four-year M.D. program.

Students on the four-year M.D. track may complete their first two years of study in Grenada or spend their first year at Northumbria and their second in Grenada. Students spend the last two years of the program in clinical rotations at hospitals affiliated with St. George's in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Students who wish to pursue either of the combined degree programs must express interest upon applying to Green River College. Admission to St. George's School of Medicine requires candidates to maintain a strong GPA and score competitively on the MCAT. Those who enroll in the M.D. program receive a $10,000 scholarship distributed over the length of their studies upon matriculating and are eligible for additional scholarships and grants from St. George's.

"Our partnership with St. George's will give Green River students a tremendous opportunity to make their dreams of a career in medicine a reality," said Dr. Wendy Lee Stewart, Vice President of International Programs and Extended Learning. "We are proud to team up with St. George's to make medical school more accessible."

About St. George University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom,Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 20,000graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council, and its programs across all schools are accredited and approved by many governing authorities. For more information, visit www.sgu.edu.

About Green River College

Whether you are looking to build a solid foundation to transfer to a four-year college or university, develop skills you can take with you to the workplace or learn new perspectives about the world, you can find your place at Green River College. Our outstanding faculty and staff work together to help you learn and grow so you can achieve your goals. You'll find small class sizes, comprehensive student support services, state-of-the-art buildings and equipment, and day, evening and online classes all at an affordable price. At Green River, you'll get the quality education you deserve. Our students travel and live around the world. They become executives, professors and commanders. They are thinkers, creators and doers. It all starts here. Come join us, and see for yourself. For more information visit www.greenriver.edu.

