Ditto.live: Ditto Selected by AFWERX To Address the Department of the Air Force's Most Pressing Challenges

$1.125M contract for innovative edge sync technology strengthens the defense of the United States of America

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / DittoLive Incorporated (Ditto) announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract in the amount of $1.125M focused on the Ditto Edge Sync Platform to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on July 19th, 2023, Ditto will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"We are honored to play a part in strengthening the United States' national defenses through the implementation of our edge sync technology," said Adam Fish, co-founder and CEO of Ditto. "Real-time and seamless data synchronization is key to any technology implementation, especially when it comes to supporting mission-critical activities. We look forward to continuing to work closely with AFWERX and the Department of the Air Force to ensure they have a reliable and secure way to quickly collect, analyze, and share information."

"The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government."

About Ditto

The Ditto Platform is an edge sync platform that allows apps to store, sync and process data anywhere. By installing Ditto's Small Peer SDK into applications, developers can use APIs to read and write data and automatically sync any changes to other devices. Unlike other solutions, Ditto is designed for peer-to-peer synchronization, where it can directly communicate with other devices even without an internet connection. Ditto's technology automatically manages the complexity of using multiple network transports, such as Bluetooth, P2P Wi-Fi and Local Area Network, to find and connect to other devices and then synchronize any and all changes. With the Ditto Platform, your app will continue to operate in offline situations, and data can be shared without latency, resiliency or security issues. All data changes are stored locally and will sync instantly when cloud or peer devices are discovered.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Ditto has secured investments from Acrew Capital, USIT, True Ventures and Amity Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.ditto.live/.

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Sole organization leading the planning and execution of U.S. Air Force & U.S. Space Force science & technology programs. Orchestrates a world-wide government, industry & academia coalition in the discovery, development & delivery of a wide range of revolutionary technology. Provides leading-edge warfighting capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace forces the world's best. Employs 10,800 military, civilian and contractor personnel at 17 research sites executing an annual $4B budget. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

The innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory brings cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4B budget. Since 2019, has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2B to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

