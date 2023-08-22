Hanryu Holdings Inc.: Hanryu Holdings Launches FANTOO House, a Professional Studio Rental Service for Diverse Creative Activities

FANTOO House will open on the 4th Floor of Seoul Marina in Yeouido, the Heart of Seoul as the Landmark of Hallyu Culture Content

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) (the "Company" or "Hanryu"), a media-tech company and creator of FANTOO, an all-in-one social media experience connecting k-culture fans globally, today announced the launch of FANTOO House, a professional studio rental service for a diverse range of creative activities.

FANTOO House will open on the fourth floor of Seoul Marina in Yeouido, as a landmark of Hanryu culture content, providing a versatile event hall with a range of multipurpose rooms from creative spaces to live concerts.

FANTOO House will provide sound and lighting systems for hosting fan meetings, content shoots, seminars, brand launches, showcases, and banquets. It will include a rentable recording studio with Han River view, soundproofing, and cutting-edge equipment for recording, music production, cover videos, visual radio, and diverse content creation.

Hanryu Holdings aims to foster creativity and the discovery of promising new artists with FANTOO House and by activating the development of more user-generated content on the FANTOO App. Users of the FANTOO App can book and utilize rental spaces such as recording studios, cooking studios, and performance venues, as well as engage in various creative activities to produce content.

Also, Hanryu Holdings is producing their show contents at FANTOO House, and Hanryu Holdings can create better-quality contents for FANTOO Apps.

In addition, the Company expects FANTOO House to provide revenue generation with rental fees received from artists and companies renting the space, as well as the opportunity to leverage quality content generated with celebrities and partners at FANTOO House.

"FANTOO House is creating a landmark for K-pop creators and FANTOO users, opening in the heart of Seoul, as the new center of the Hanryu culture," Chief Executive Officer of Hanryu Holdings, Kang Chang Hyeok, commented. "Hanryu also aims to promote content diversity and engagement within the K-pop community through the space and IP sharing that FANTOO House, in combination with the FANTOO App, will facilitate. In addition, we expect FANTOO House to provide the opportunity for revenue growth through rental fees received and better-quality content production, and we plan on expanding the business scope of the facility in the future."

About Hanryu Holdings

Hanryu Holdings, Inc., is the creator of the engaging and innovative social media platform, "FANTOO". FANTOO connects users around the world that share similar interests by providing distinctive service offerings, technologies, applications, and websites. Through FANTOO, we provide a global multi-media platform for our users to interact with other like-minded users, to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create their own content, enjoy other users' content, engage in commerce, and experience a "fandom" community we believe is unlike any other. For more information please visit www.hanryuholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and include, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's business strategy, future revenues, market growth, capital requirements, product introductions, expansion plans and the adequacy of its funding, the proposed offering, and the plan to list on the The Nasdaq Capital Market. Other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company has tried, wherever possible, to identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and other comparable terminology.

The Company cautions you that any forward-looking statements presented in this press release are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us. Such statements are based on assumptions, and the actual outcome will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond the Company's control or ability to predict. Although the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is not guaranteeing of future performance, and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, the Company's actual future results can be expected to differ from its expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, you should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements, which are based only on known results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends. Certain risks are discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

