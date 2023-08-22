Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2023) - With the last days of summer already here we are all looking to soak up as much relaxation possible before returning to the hustle of regular schedules. To get the most out of these last couple of weeks we recommend adding 1-2 cups of tea or herbal tea to your day to assist with relaxation. A recent systematic review by the Tea Advisory Panel focused on tea consumption in relation to psychological stress and found that there is growing evidence that consuming as little as 1-2 cups daily of tea or herbal tea could help with sleep and alleviate the feelings of stress and anxiety by facilitating relaxation.1

Key Review Findings:

Various types of tea and herbal tea can reduce stress and improve sleep and relaxation. While notable calming properties are associated with herbal tea infusions, there is also evidence for teas from the Camellia sinensis plant (white, green, oolong, black). Studies show that there are positive effects with just 1-2 cups daily.

How Does Tea Promote Relaxation:

Tea is a plant and a natural source of compounds like polyphenols, L-theanine, theaflavins, thearubigins, and gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). Research has shown that these types of compounds, particularly L-theanine and GABA, directly impact the brain and activate pathways to reduce stress and induce calmness.

When prepared, tea has less caffeine than coffee and herbal teas have no caffeine. For people that are affected by caffeine consumption later in the day, consuming tea or herbal tea is a good choice so that you are not too alert from the effects of caffeine when it is time to go to sleep.

How to Choose the Right Tea for You:

When it comes to changing your habits or adding new ones it is important to find the things that work for you. After all, if you are told to consume something that you don't like the taste of to help improve a condition, how likely are you to keep that thing in your daily routine?

With that in mind, the Tea & Herbal Association of Canada recommends trying a variety of teas and herbal teas to find what you like the taste of. Here are some suggestions based on tastes you might like:

Black Tea - bold and slightly sweet

Green Tea - Chinese green tea tastes grassy and nutty, while Japanese is oceanic and sweet

Oolong Tea - can range in flavour from fragrant and floral to smooth and toasty

Mint Tea - refreshing and sweet and will make your mouth feel cool

Hibiscus Tea - tarte and fruity and reminiscent of cranberries

Chamomile Tea - mild and light with both a flowery and earthy taste

These are just a few of thousands of different teas and herbal teas that are readily available at the grocery store or from specialty tea retailers. Once you have found a tea(s) that you like, make a goal of drinking 1-2 cups daily.

About the Tea & Herbal Association of Canada

Founded in 1954, The Tea & Herbal Association of Canada is the leading authority and industry voice on all things tea in Canada and represents members from bush to cup. We provide proactive leadership in the areas of advocacy, generic promotion, education, and information in order to ensure the long-term viability of the tea industry. We serve as the number one source of information, research about tea and offer the only Tea Sommelier® Certification program in Canada. We are passionate about tea and dedicated to increasing awareness of quality tea and its health benefits to Canadians. Visit www.tea.ca for more information. Like our page on Facebook or follow us on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

1,Ellis, J, Bond, T, Derbyshire, E (2023). Tea and Herbal Infusions, Psychological Stress, Anxiety & Sleep Health: A Systematic Review of Human Trials & Mechanistic Studies. https://sciforschenonline.org/journals/nutrition-food/NFTOA182.php

