Midwest Goods to promote Hempacco and Snoop Dogg's partnership brand "Dogg lbs" nationwide

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced it entered into a Distribution Agreement with Midwest Goods. Under the terms of the agreement, Midwest Goods will market and distribute Hempacco's entire portfolio of hemp and CBD products, including Snoop Dogg's Dogg lbs (pronounced "dog pounds"), The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables, Rick Ross's Hemp Hop Smokables and Wraps, and Cheech & Chong Smokables and Wraps.

Hempacco recently launched Snoop Dogg's "Dogg lbs" hemp-derived CBD and Delta-9 infused gummies at the Champs Show in Las Vegas, sharing a booth with Midwest Goods. The "Dogg lbs" Delta-9 Gummy brand comes in two presentations: a 5-pack and a 20-pack pouch, and three different flavors: grape, blue raspberry, and cherry lemon.

"We are excited to be a part of the launch of Snoop's new brand, Dogg lbs," said Midwest Goods. "Our strategic partnership with Hempacco will help spread the 'Dogg lbs' brand across the US."





HPCO Midwest Goods Collaboration



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8020/177993_hpco_midwest_goods_collaboration.jpg

"This new partnership not only strengthens our presence nationwide but also reinforces our commitment to building the brand," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "By working closely with Midwest Goods, we aim to foster long-lasting relationships with retailers while delivering exceptional customer service and product availability."

The signing of this new distributor signifies a significant step forward for Hempacco's expansion plans. The Company looks forward to building strong partnerships as they continue revolutionizing the hemp industry through innovation, sustainability, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross Snoop Dogg Joint Venture of Hemp-Derived Products

Learn more at www.hempacco.com.

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com.

About Midwest Goods

Midwest Distribution is a Wholesale B2B distributor of vape electronic cigarette supplies and smoke shop, headshop & dispensary supplies in the United States. To learn more, visit www.midwestgoods.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "S.E.C.") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177993