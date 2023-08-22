Hybrid conference to be held in New York City and virtually

Process orchestration leader Camunda announces speakers and sponsors for CamundaCon 2023, taking place September 27-28 in New York, N.Y. and virtually live-streaming throughout the world. More than 40 speakers will present on scaling the value of process orchestration, and gaining higher automation maturity by leveraging the latest innovations.

"CamundaCon is an opportunity for all involved in automation to gather and share experiences, best practices, and insights about how process orchestration delivers value for their organizations," said Jakob Freund, CEO at Camunda. "Organizations will congregate in New York City to share their success across all industries from sparking innovation to maturing and accelerating their organizations' process orchestration journeys. The resulting business outcomes will inspire both technical and business attendees to take action on their own automation goals."

Guest keynote speakers include CERN's Dmitry Kekelidze on implementing orchestration for the European Organization for Nuclear Research, and Athena Leaders' Naily Makangu on the importance of trust for building productive teams. Speakers represent dozens of global organizations including Booz Allen, Capgemini, CapitalOne, Cisco, EY, First American, Lowe's, NatWest Bank, Sonexus Health, The Municipality of Munich, Urban Tech Hero, Walmart, and more.

Camunda CEO Jakob Freund will kick off the conference's day one focus on process orchestration insights, while Co-Founder and Chief Technologist Bernd Ruecker and CTO Daniel Meyer will open the second day's agenda highlighting recent and upcoming Camunda innovations.

CamundaCon is a hybrid event; registration is free for virtual attendees, and $649 for those attending live in New York City. See the agenda and register at camundacon.com.

Both online and virtual formats are highly engaging, with opportunities for networking with speakers and attendees. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with sponsors throughout the conference, including representatives from Apendo, BP3 Global, Capgemini, Capital BPM, Cognizant, Devapo, HCLTech, Infosys, NTConsult, and Surge Technology.

