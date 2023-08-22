Colorado Visiting Nurse Association: Colorado VNA Reaches Agreement with GoldLeaf HomeHealth

GoldLeaf HomeHealth will combine their home health staff and patients into Colorado VNA

ARVADA, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / In a strategic move aimed at bolstering home healthcare services in Colorado, the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association (Colorado VNA) has successfully negotiated an agreement with GoldLeaf HomeHealth. This agreement will see GoldLeaf HomeHealth's dedicated staff and patients integrated into the Colorado VNA network.

Headquartered in Arvada, CO, the expanded Colorado VNA will remain a mission-driven nonprofit, home healthcare, hospice, wellness, and CAPABLE care agency. The addition of former GoldLeaf HomeHealth staff will allow Colorado VNA to serve even more people who need quality home health services.

Since its establishment in 2011, GoldLeaf HomeHealth has been a trusted provider of home healthcare services across the Colorado Front Range area.

"This move will strengthen Colorado VNA, benefiting patients, and employees as well as referring providers and facilities," said Tim Bowen, President and CEO of the Care Synergy network. "The transition will be smooth while expanding the continuum of care offered throughout Colorado VNA's service area."

Colorado VNA President, Julie Nunley will continue in her role as President of the expanded organization.

Julie Nunley, President of Colorado VNA, welcomed the integration of GoldLeaf HomeHealth's staff, patients, and their families, stating, "They epitomize a steadfast commitment to delivering the highest standards of home health and wellness care to every individual and family they have served. This aligns seamlessly with the rich legacy of Colorado VNA."

Former CEO of GoldLeaf HomeHealth, David Geras, will play a pivotal role in overseeing a smooth transition for GoldLeaf patients and their families. He also expressed his optimism about the partnership, saying, "Colorado VNA boasts a distinguished community legacy spanning more than 130 years, making the decision to join them a logical progression for GoldLeaf HomeHealth. This collaboration ensures that we can continue to offer our patients and their families the highest levels of clinical expertise and an extensive range of care options synonymous with Colorado VNA's reputation. I am thrilled to join forces with the highly skilled GoldLeaf HomeHealth team and contribute to the growth of Colorado VNA, one of the state's largest home health, hospice, wellness, and CAPABLE agencies."

About Colorado VNA: Colorado Visiting Nurse Association (Colorado VNA) is a member of the Care Synergy Network and serves Coloradans as the state's leading home health care agency. Colorado VNA provides care, quality, and comfort through a range of services from preventive to recovery to CAPABLE services and end-of-life, in the home and community. For more information, visit www.vnacolorado.org

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-supported services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice, palliative care, and CAPABLE services to providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways, Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care and soon, Colorado PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly). Care Synergy Affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org

