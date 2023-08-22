NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / This summer, record-setting heat waves have impacted life and work around the globe. And although drought and wildfires are often the most visible results of climate change, the most dangerous climate threat to humans is heatstroke.

So how can climate technology help humans stay safe and healthy on a warming planet?

"The impact of weather conditions on people is very different," says Kurt Schickman of the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center. "But you don't have to get on an airplane to find these disparate impacts from heat in people's lives. This is not just around the world, it's around the corner."

In this episode of Healthy Spaces, host Dominique Silva speaks with two climate innovators who are rapidly implementing climate solutions that help protect people - and their livelihoods - from extreme heat.

Listen to the full episode to learn how Kurt Schickman and Arsht-Rock are developing global strategies to make our communities and buildings more heat resilient; and how Rohith BL and Trane Technologies are innovating to protect workers and the food supply in India from rising temperatures.

Guests:

Kurt Schickman, Director of Extreme Heat Initiatives at the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center

Rohith BL, Director of Innovation at Trane Technologies

Host: Dominique Silva, Innovation Initiatives Leader, Trane Technologies

Healthy Spaces Podcast: Season 3, Episode 5 - Keeping Our Cool

