Audience Town Names Jason Scheller as Chief Product and Technology Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Audience Town, the first consumer intelligence platform for the real estate industry, today announced the appointment of Jason Scheller as Chief Product & Technology Officer. With a leadership background in product management and vertical analytics, data, and technology, Scheller will bring his strong vision to oversee strategy and execution in this new hybrid role to expand large-scale intelligence solutions at Audience Town.





Audience Town

Audience Town is the real estate industry's first consumer intelligence platform.





Audience Town has revolutionized data and analytics in the real estate industry, providing staggering consumer moving trend data that has solidified its place as the industry standard in real estate consumer intelligence. With previous mover insights relying solely upon small-sample property, geographic, and US census data, Audience Town delivers unparalleled predictive consumer data that can forecast not only who is moving, but when, where, how, and beyond.

"Scheller's vertical experience is unique because he has led product & technology teams in other large, highly regulated industries like health and finance that require specialized technologies," said Ed Carey, CEO of Audience Town. "Now at Audience Town, our product is our technology under one leader, so we can offer scale and industry specialization to Real Estate clients who are stepping up their usage of consumer intelligence to power their businesses."

Scheller joins Audience Town after spending six years leading product functions at PulsePoint, a technology company that uses data to transform healthcare, acquired by Internet brands in 2021. As VP of Product, he led all product functions at PulsePoint, including product development and operations for demand and analytics products across their portfolio, including the WebMD and Medscape brands.

"I am impressed with the entire team at Audience Town, along with their vertical platform, data scale, self-service, and AI development," remarks Jason Scheller. "I have exciting ways to apply my vertical platform experience to the massive real estate industry. This industry is eager to capitalize on the opportunities for consumer intelligence in marketing, land acquisition, product, and resident experience."

As Chief Product & Technology Officer, Scheller will bring the vertical tech expertise that he previously implemented in the health industry to the realm of real estate. In his new role, Scheller will build a team of engineers, product managers, and data scientists to expand Audience Town's AI and machine learning. "We have big plans for every sector of Real Estate so they can solve the challenging housing issues of the next 10 years, and I can't wait to be a part of that."

ABOUT AUDIENCE TOWN

Audience Town is the first and only consumer analytics platform for real estate, providing predictive insights and moving trend data unparalleled in the industry. As a pioneer in real estate consumer intelligence, Audience Town can predict who is going to move in the next 12 months-often before movers know it themselves-based on life events linked to the likelihood of moving. The platform provides access to insights specific to home movers and renters with in-depth consumer profiles, interests, and household information delivered straight to an inbox in a self-service format. Previous mover insights have relied upon stale data from the past, like geographic and US census data, providing analytics tools to the industry that fall short. Audience Town provides the whole story with game-changing insights powerful enough to up-level your real estate business.

www.audiencetown.com

Contact Information

Landis Carey

landis@audiencetown.com

SOURCE: Audience Town

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775614/Audience-Town-Names-Jason-Scheller-as-Chief-Product-and-Technology-Officer