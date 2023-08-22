Tree Hut Mobile Pop-Up Truck Brings Fall Café Collection Bicoastal

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Tree Hut, known for its high-quality, affordable skin and body care products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Fall Café Collection. The Fall Café Collection offers a delightful range of limited-edition products, each crafted to envelop users in autumn's soothing and refreshing sensations.

To mark the arrival of the Fall Café Collection and celebrate this exciting release, the brand is hitting the road with the Tree Hut Mobile Café - a charmingly branded coffee truck. The brand invites consumers on the East and West Coasts to indulge in the season's scents and experience a taste of self-care like never before. Coffee lovers and skincare enthusiasts alike can join the festivities at the following locations:

Dates: August 25th and 26th

Santa Monica, CA: 1415 3rd Street Promenade

Time: 10 a.m. - Until Supplies Last

New York, NY (503 Broadway): August 25th

New York, NY (589 Broadway): August 26th

Time: 10 a.m. - Until Supplies Last

Attendees at each location can enjoy complimentary iced coffee inspired by the new fall flavors, and lucky visitors may even go home with a product from the new line. The Tree Hut Mobile Café promises an immersive experience that captures the essence of the Fall Café Collection and invites everyone to discover the transformative power of self-care.

To learn more about the Fall Café Collection and experience the Tree Hut Mobile Café, please visit TreeHutShea.com.

About Tree Hut:

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still produces out of Coppell, TX, and has spent 20 years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include body, shave, face and lip collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

