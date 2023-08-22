The Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Forecast to 2028 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive turbocharger market is set to witness substantial growth, with a projected increase from USD 15 billion in 2023 to USD 22.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1%. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the largest market for automotive turbochargers, driven by improving socio-economic conditions in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Factors such as increased vehicle production and upcoming stringent emission norms in China and India are anticipated to bolster the market in the region. Among turbo technologies, variable geometry turbochargers are poised to lead the market in Asia-Pacific, while electric turbochargers are projected to be the fastest-growing segment.

Asia-Pacific Dominance and Wastegate Turbochargers

In the Asia-Pacific region, wastegate turbochargers stand as the highly adopted technology for diesel-based vehicles. Diesel engines are favored in commercial vehicles due to their higher fuel efficiency, energy, and torque compared to gasoline engines.

Robust construction and reliability make wastegate turbochargers popular, especially in heavy-duty vehicles. Their simpler design and cost-effectiveness further contribute to their adoption. These turbochargers provide greater flexibility for aftermarket modifications.

Agricultural Tractors as Fastest-Growing Market

The off-highway application with the fastest-growing demand for turbochargers is agricultural tractors. The increasing global population and rising demand for agricultural tractors are driving the growth. The segment is anticipated to witness significant expansion, with the demand for >130-250 HP tractors projected to grow rapidly.

The European market leads in this segment, owing to the traction of high-power tractors and growing demand for commercial agriculture. As high-HP tractors gain popularity, the demand for turbochargers is expected to follow suit.

Europe's Role and Shift towards Gasoline Vehicles

Europe holds the position of the second-largest market for automotive turbochargers. The UK, Germany, and France are key players in this region. Europe's focus on meeting international emission targets involves reducing CO2 emissions from new passenger cars. While hybridization and electrification are considered, supply chain and technology challenges in the electric vehicle industry have led EU countries to shift attention towards gasoline vehicles.

As of 2022, approximately 22% of European gasoline vehicles are expected to be equipped with gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems and 39% with turbochargers. The region's transition to gasoline vehicles and increasing vehicle hybridization contribute to its standing in the automotive turbocharger market.

Research Scope

The research report categorizes the market based on vehicle type, fuel type, turbo type (VGT, Wastegate, E-turbo), material, component, application (agricultural tractors, construction equipment), and region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Rest of the World). The report delves into the major influencing factors and provides insights into key industry players, including business overview, solutions, services, strategies, partnerships, acquisitions, and recent developments.

Prominent Companies

Key manufacturers in the global automotive turbocharger market include Garrett Motion Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, IHI Corporation, and Cummins Inc. These companies play a pivotal role in driving innovation and growth within the market.

