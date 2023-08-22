Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed ROA CORE (ROA) on August 21, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ROA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

ROA CORE (ROA) offers a dedicated space for NFT transactions and experiences based on NFT-based services. Its native token, ROA, was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on August 21, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing ROA CORE

The PROJECT ROALAND offers a dedicated space for NFT transactions and experiences based on NFT-based services. It operates within the framework of the ART-TECH Platform, aiming to bridge the gap between art and technology. Moreover, the utilization of ROACORE tokens extends to real product purchases and the generation of secondary products, further enhancing the ecosystem. The platform's expansion is fostered through the creation of diverse CONTENTS, including the integration of systems like ROASTORE and ROA TRADING CARD, adding a sense of realism to the virtual environment.

The platform features an intriguing interplay between art and technology. It enables users to engage in mission-based activities and receive inventives, enhancing their involvement and enjoyment. The introduction of ROA Trading Cards allows users to acquire random NFTs through token consumption, while the Virtual Gallery provides an online space for users to appreciate ROALAND's NFT and webtoon offerings.

In addition to promoting the acquisition of ROACORE tokens and artworks through participatory missions, ROALAND extends its reach with the ROA Store, offering both content products and works by active artists. The platform's innovative features, such as the ROA Wallet for secure NFT storage and the ROA CONNECT service for seamless connectivity, highlight ROALAND's commitment to marrying art and technology to create an engaging and dynamic ecosystem.

About ROA Token

ROA CORE (ROA) is a utility token at the heart of the innovative ROALAND platform, where art and technology converge. This token is the driving force behind a unique ecosystem designed to empower creators, consumers, and participants in the evolving NFT landscape. Functioning as a utility token, ROA CORE facilitates various transactions, incentives, and interactions within the platform.

Based on Solana, ROA has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The token distribution includes 10% for the founder, 10% for partners, 5% for advisors, 5% for marketing, 5% for investors, 5% for events, and 60% for the ecosystem. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on August 21, 2023, investors who are interested in ROA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

