Dura Software Welcomes New CEO to Steer IT Retail Pro, Enhancing Growth Prospects

Jon Bohrer assumes leadership role to elevate IT Retail Professional's expansion under Dura's wing.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Dura Software, a leading software acquisition company, recently acquired IT Retail Pro, a frontrunner in Point of Sale (POS) solutions for independent grocers. As part of its commitment to fortify and optimize IT Retail Pro's success, Dura Software is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Bohrer as the new CEO of the company.

Bohrer brings a wealth of experience in commercial strategy and operational execution to this pivotal role, making him the perfect fit, according to Dura Software. Prior to taking the helm at IT Retail Pro, Bohrer showcased his exceptional leadership acumen as the Senior Vice President of Operations at Dura portfolio companies 6Connex and Revegy.

Bohrer's journey is underscored by key contributions in the sales enablement realm, marked by his tenure as Vice President of Sales Enablement at Esko Brand Solutions, a Danaher company, and as Global Senior Director, Sales Enablement at 1WorldSync, a GS1 US company, driving efficiencies between suppliers and retailers. Drawing from his extensive industry experience, Bohrer is poised to steer IT Retail Pro towards an era of accomplishments and inventive prowess within Dura's expansive portfolio.

"Jon's appointment to lead IT Retail is a direct result of the great work he has been doing for Dura over the last several years," affirmed Paul Salisbury, CEO of Dura Software. "His ability to deliver results for 6Connex and Revegy, and his significant experience delivering software-enabled solutions in the retail industry, make him a strong fit for IT Retail Pro."

Dura Software executive Ruben Castaño, who oversees the operating group of which IT Retail Pro is part, shared his insights on this development, stating, "Jon Bohrer's appointment underscores Dura's strategic commitment to driving innovation and scaling success within our portfolio. We are confident that Jon's leadership, coupled with the exceptional team at IT Retail Pro, will propel the company to new heights."

Bohrer's strategic vision and operational expertise are projected to catalyze IT Retail Pro's ongoing trajectory of expansion. Bolstered by his adept leadership and experience, IT Retail Pro is well-positioned to develop innovative solutions for independent grocers, propelling their businesses to new heights.

"I am excited to join the team at IT Retail Pro and the journey ahead," expressed Bohrer. "I eagerly anticipate collaborating with IT Retail Pro's talented team to drive innovation, ensure unparalleled customer service, and yield enduring value for our stakeholders and customers."

About Dura Software

Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning, and operating "Hyper-Niche" software businesses. Over the coming years, Dura will work to continue to expand by acquiring additional great businesses and by generating sustained profitable growth from business operations. Dura Software is based in San Antonio and operates a portfolio of companies that includes: 6Connex, dbtech, DVSAnalytics, Eventory, Fenestrae, Lane, Moki, Nordic IT, Oxlo, Revegy, SecureVideo, and Vertex Systems. https://www.dura.software/contact-us

About IT Retail Professional

Possessing a deep knowledge of the independent grocery store environment, IT Retail Pro offers advanced Point of Sale (POS) solutions for independent grocers. Serving general stores, corner stores, co-ops, and more, the software provides a range of mission-critical capabilities such as integrated multi-store point of sale, self-checkout registers, reporting analytics, scales, and back-office enablement. These capabilities offer its customers improved operational decision-making while ensuring profitability and continuous support for their business.

