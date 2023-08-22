First Stop Health Recognized on Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List

Virtual Care Company's Exceptional Growth Year-Over-Year Lands It on Inc.'s Prestigious List for Six Consecutive Years

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / First Stop Health (FSH), a leading virtual care company, has been recognized on Inc. Magazine's annual 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. This achievement highlights FSH's exceptional year-over-year growth and it is honored to be recognized for its sixth consecutive year.

Teira Gunlock, CEO of FSH, said, "We have a disciplined approach to growth and it's rewarding to see the team achieve such great results each year. With more growth comes the opportunity to do more for our patients, with the same steadfast commitment to them."

"This growth is indicative of the strong employee benefit consultant and employer-client relationships we nurture. With an inherent dedication to providing the best healthcare experiences for our members, we address market demand and, in turn, bolster our growth each year," said Chief Growth and Strategy Officer Elena Gambon.

Inc. listed FSH at number 2,606 for its 209% three-year growth. FSH experienced an increase of 46% of annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 32% employer-client growth in 2022. The FSH team also grew by nearly 30% in the past year. The virtual care company plans to achieve similar success in 2023 due to its innovative Virtual Primary Care solution, ongoing enhancements to its other virtual care programs and new strategic partnership.

FSH has been named on an Inc. list for six years in a row, including 2018 through 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 list. FSH was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2022 and 2023.

FSH is thrilled and honored to be recognized among the other remarkable organizations. Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies are ranked based on percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To be considered, companies must be privately held, for-profit and independent (not a subsidiary or division of other companies).

To learn more about First Stop Health, visit www.fshealth.com.

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health (FSH) provides care that people love® with various digital healthcare services. Patients can access virtual care 24/7 via app, website or phone. We help them save time and money with safe, convenient, high-quality virtual care solutions - Primary Care, Urgent Care & Mental Health. FSH was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2022 and 2023, and ranked one of the fastest-growing private companies for the past six years by Inc. 5000. In 2023, FSH was also recognized in Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 as one of the Chicago area's fastest-growing companies and as a 2023 Well-Being Trailblazer presented by Archetype and WELCOA.

Media Contact

Emily Kunisch | Senior Manager, Marketing | First Stop Health

888-691-7867 x-410 | ekunisch@fshealth.com

Contact Information

Emily Kunisch

Senior Manager, Marketing

ekunisch@fshealth.com

888-691-7867 x-410

SOURCE: First Stop Health

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775816/First-Stop-Health-Recognized-on-Inc-Magazines-5000-Fastest-Growing-Companies-List