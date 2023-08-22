ALKEME Insurance: Brokkrr Insurance Services Launches JockeyLine Insurance, a Digital Platform Serving the Horse Racing Industry

Automated Platform Provides Accidental Death, Disability and Medical Indemnity Coverage Tailored for the Horse Racing Industry

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Brokkrr Insurance Services, the digital insurance platform powering specialty programs across the U.S., announced it has launched JockeyLine Insurance, a new innovative digital platform to create an easy-to-use automated process to simplify and streamline the brokerage process for the horse racing industry.

Brokkrr, through its JockeyLine division, offers accidental death, disability, and medical coverage to cover jockeys riding throughout horse tracks in North America, all done through its automated platform. The new platform, JockeyLine.com, replaces time-consuming underwriting and processing of policies and offers a streamlined process for claims notifications. Brokers can access the platform to quote, bind, and issue policies on behalf of their racetrack clients.

"At JockeyLine Insurance, we have deep expertise in the horse racing industry, having written tracks across the U.S. for over 20-plus years. Our focus had been to create the first-and-only online jockey accident insurance platform, allowing our broker partners to transact insurance in an instant," said Jared J. Mitilier, President and founder of Brokkrr. "We have firsthand experience in the difficulties of jockeys completing the first notice of loss necessary to initiate claim payments due to the nature of their constantly moving from track to track across the country. We are now able to provide jockeys with the ability to complete the first notice of loss online at the time of the accident to eliminate the need for unnecessary and time-delayed paperwork."

About Brokkrr Insurance Services

Launched in 2023, Brokkrr Insurance Services is changing the way brokers are securing insurance. Brokkr's automated policy and claim platform provides a seamless experience for appointing, quoting, and submitting a claim, saving time and providing immediate results for both brokers and customers. Brokkrr's solutions cover a wide variety of programs and coverages for multiple specialty industries. Designed by insurance brokers, the Brokkrr platform has been built to tackle numerous pain points commonly experienced in the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://brokkrrmga.com for more information.

About JockeyLine Insurance

Launched in 2023, JockeyLine Insurance is changing the way brokers are securing insurance in the horse racing industry. JockeyLine's automated policy and claim platform provides a seamless experience for appointing, quoting and submitting a claim, saving time and providing immediate results for both brokers and customers. Visit https://jockeyline.com for more information.

