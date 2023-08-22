Galexxy Holdings Inc.: Galexxy Holdings Signs Joint Venture with Pillars International, Bringing Two Firsts to the Direct Sales Industry

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Galexxy Holdings Inc., ("Galexxy" or "Company") (OTC PINK:GXXY) and Pillars International, Salt Lake City, UT, are very pleased to announce the formation of an exciting new Direct Sales Company called Galexxy LLC.

Galexxy LLC's Ambassadors will have an impressive suite of proprietary new functional mushroom products to sell backed by a revolutionary new payment, billing, and technology platform to skyrocket adoption and sales.

Galexxy's new tagline, 'Go Boldly' captures the immense opportunity in the market by unlocking the many health benefits of functional mushrooms with newly formulated science-backed products, combined with new technology unveiling Real-Time Payment Solutions for scaling a personal sales business.

"We're enthused to establish a new high-quality brand and revolutionary payment and billing system by joining forces with Pillars International," says Michael Biagi, CEO of Galexxy Holdings, Inc. "Galexxy LLC is introducing a new audience to the many benefits of functional mushrooms with John Winterholler and Leonard Cooke, who are the co-founders of Pillars International and leading executives from the Direct Sales industry," said Biagi.

The joint venture was recently signed between Galexxy Holdings, Inc and Pillars International with a targeted pre-launch to thousands of new sales Ambassadors this 4th quarter. (See roadmap).

"We were fortunate to connect with the Galexxy Holdings team and collaborate on a unique new business opportunity for our industry", said John Winterholler. He further stated that "Galexxy LLC's Ambassadors will 'Go Boldly' into a new "galexxy" with powerful products for health and well-being, married with an instant payments back office that is set to multiply and rapidly scale this business."

Galexxy Holdings has a controlling interest in Galexxy LLC, with Mark Askey, COO of Galexxy Holdings appointed as the Managing Partner. Mark is an attorney with an extensive background in logistics and management including HUD Division Director, and FEMA Branch Chief, as well as past president of a growing DSM company. Dan Gay, the CMO of Galexxy Holdings will apply his extensive experience in sales and marketing within the joint venture (see profiles at https://galexxyholdings.com/).

John Winterholler is an accomplished founder and senior executive who brings deep executive leadership in finance, and software, in the Direct Sales marketing sector. He has been a significant force in the international direct sales market vertical, developing compensation and full-stack software solutions to more efficiently connect companies with their field members and leaders.

Leonard Cooke is an industry-leading technology architect who has continued to bring new innovations to the industry, including this landmark real-time payment and back-office software solution. Leonard is leading the technology solutions as a key member of the Galexxy LLC team.

The PILLARS software platform is a hallmark foundation of the new GALEXXYLLC business model. The joint venture has already caught the interest of key leaders from the industry. Click on the roadmap to learn more

Fill out the Contact Us form to receive a 2-page document on how to get involved!

https://galexxyholdings.com/contactus

Contact:

Galexxy Holdings Inc.

Rachel Fyffe, VP Communications

E: Rachel@galexxyholdings.com

O: (949) 418 7450

www.galexxyholdings.com https://wellbeingfarmsmushrooms.com/ https://twitter.com/GXXYHoldings

