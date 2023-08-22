Tech leaders join advisory group as Generative AI and global regulation continue to drive governance challenges and organizational change.

Cantellus Group, a frontier technology advisory firm, announced today that JoAnn Stonier and Bryce Goodman have been appointed as Executive Advisors. Each brings deep insight and experience with applied AI, data science and technology. They join Cantellus as it expands its presence globally and continues to innovate and evolve its business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822503657/en/

JoAnn Stonier (Photo: Business Wire)

JoAnn Stonier was recently named as Mastercard's first Fellow of Data and AI, a new Executive Vice President position focused on emerging technologies. Prior to that, she served as the firm's first Chief Data Officer, and prior to that, their first Chief Privacy Officer. Bryce Goodman serves as the Chief Strategist for AI at the U.S. Department of Defense's Innovation Unit and is a career entrepreneur.

"JoAnn and Bryce are both recognized leaders with extraordinary qualifications and track records. They are both thoughtful, creative and generous professionals. It is an absolute honor to have them join as Executive Advisors and add to our efforts to meet the growing challenges presented by AI and emerging technologies," said Karen Silverman, CEO and Founder of Cantellus Group. "Their complementary perspectives and depth of expertise will expand our reach across the digital landscape as we continue to grow."

About Ms. Stonier: JoAnn C. Stonier serves as a Mastercard Fellow focusing on Data, AI and Privacy, having previously served as their Chief Data Officer and Chief Privacy Officer. She is a recognized global data strategist with extensive experience in artificial intelligence, data governance, science, platforms with an emphasis on responsible data design. A lawyer and privacy professional, she also keeps pace with the changing data and AI regulatory landscape with an eye toward practical implementation solutions. She has advised industry executives, governments and NGOs on both commercial and non-profit solutions. Currently, she serves as the co-chair of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Data Equity, is a member of the United Nations Expert Group on Governance and Artificial Intelligence and is a member of OmniCon Group's AI Advisory Board. In addition to this service, Ms. Stonier teaches at Carnegie Mellon University as part of their Data Officer professional program, and is an adjunct professor at Pratt Institute, where she teaches business strategy in their Design Management Masters program.

About Mr. Goodman: Bryce Goodman is a technologist, philosopher and strategist working at the intersection of emerging technology and global challenges. He works with leading private, public and non-profit organizations to invest in, develop, deploy and govern artificial intelligence and other exponential technologies. Bryce serves as the Chief Strategist for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the Department of Defense's Innovation Unit, where he oversees a range of large-scale projects, including the implementation of AI for humanitarian assistance and disaster response, countering human trafficking and illegal fishing, and open-source intelligence. Bryce co-authored the DoD's Responsible AI Guidelines and leads its Responsible AI Working Group. He is also an Ethics Expert for the European Research Council, a faculty member at Singularity University, and served as an external advisor to the US National Security Commission on AI and Kravis Innovation Fellow and Senior Contributing Scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund. He was recognized as a Forbes 30 under 30 (Energy Industry), a Harvard Business School Best New Venture and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. He is completing a PhD in AI and Philosophy at the University of Oxford.

About Cantellus Group: The Cantellus Group is a boutique advisory firm guiding clients on frontier technology strategies, governance, and oversight. With a diverse global network of advisors, we provide integrated, actionable approaches to solve the toughest data, technology and governance challenges facingorganizations today. In a rapidly evolving business and regulatory environment, we design solutions to align innovation with your mission, values, and risk tolerances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230822503657/en/

Contacts:

Press@cantellusgroup.com