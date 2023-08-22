Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results, Provides Business Update, and Offers Guidance for 2nd Half 2023

Investor Call Scheduled for Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, agriculture, and food & beverage industries, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, provided a business update, and offered limited guidance for expected achievements through the remainder of 2023.

Financial Highlights: Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022 (rounded to nearest hundred except EPS)

Total revenue for Q2 2023 was $511,800, an increase of 3% from $498,100 for Q2 2022.

Instrument/Consumable sales for Q2 2023 were $445,500 an increase of 13% from $388,100 for Q2 2022.

BaroFold/UltraShear services in Q2 2023 were $30,700 compared to $110,000 for Q2 2022, a decrease of 72%; the Company believes this decrease reflects timing differences in BaroFold contract services.

PBI Agrochem subsidiary sales for Q2 2023 were $35,600 as compared to $0 for Q2 2022.

Operating loss for Q2 2023 was $1,081,500 as compared to $901,600 for Q2 2022, an increase of 20%, due primarily to higher R&D and G&A expenses.

Cash Used from Operations in Q2 2023 was $899,200 vs. $1,241,900 for Q2 2022

Basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.57) for Q2 2023 as compared to $(0.32) for Q2 2022.

Financial Highlights: 1st Half 2023 vs. 1st Half 2022 (rounded to nearest hundred except EPS)

Total revenue for the 1 st Half 2023 was $1,252,403, an increase of 28% from $978,137 for the 1 st Half 2022.

Half 2023 was $1,252,403, an increase of 28% from $978,137 for the 1 Half 2022. Instrument/Consumable sales for the 1 st Half 2023 were $939,400, an increase of 39% from the 1 st Half 2022.

Half 2023 were $939,400, an increase of 39% from the 1 Half 2022. BaroFold/UltraShear services for the 1 st Half 2023 were $35,700, a decrease of 71% from the 1 st Half 2022.

Half 2023 were $35,700, a decrease of 71% from the 1 Half 2022. PBI Agrochem subsidiary sales for the 1 st Half 2023 were $166,300, an increase of 100% from the 1 st Half 2022.

Half 2023 were $166,300, an increase of 100% from the 1 Half 2022. Operating loss for 1 st Half 2023 was $4,719,200 compared to $1,987,900 for 1 st Half 2022. This increase in operating loss was primarily due to non-cash expense items totaling $2,911,800. Without the one-time charges, operating loss in the 1 st Half 2023 would have been less than the operating loss in the 1 st Half of 2022.

Half 2023 was $4,719,200 compared to $1,987,900 for 1 Half 2022. This increase in operating loss was primarily due to non-cash expense items totaling $2,911,800. Without the one-time charges, operating loss in the 1 Half 2023 would have been less than the operating loss in the 1 Half of 2022. Cash Used from Operations in 1 st Half 2023 was $1,321,400 vs. $1,998,200 for 1 st Half 2022, a 34% decrease.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was $(1.03) for the 1st Half 2023 as compared to $(0.80) for 1st Half 2022.

Q2 2023 and Recent Operational and Technical Highlights

PBIO reports strongly accelerating UltraShear Nano-CBD orders. (Aug 9)

PBIO to evaluate UltraShear process for shelf-life extension coatings on fresh produce. (July 25)

Company's UltraShear Nano-CBD commercial rollout program enters rapid expansion Phase 2. (July 17)

Company announces Nano-CBD topical spray distribution agreement with Crème de Canna. (July 10)

Key academic publication further validates PBIO's UltraShear platform's impact in clean-label foods. (July 6)

PBIO partners with Somalab International for development of UltraShear-enabled health products. (July 5)

Consumer testing validates rapid absorption/effectiveness of UltraShear Nano-THC oral spray. (June 27)

PBIO partners with Veterans Service Team to offer exclusive access for VST members to Nano-CBD. (June 13)

Commercial availability of Best-in-Class Nano-CBD topical spray with lightning-fast action announced. (May 22)

PBIO announces Q1 2023 financial results: all-time quarterly record revenue. (May 16)

Consumer testing strongly validates transforming performance of UltraShear Nano-THC oral spray. (May 9)

PBIO and NutraLife Biosciences renew partnership for development of next generation nutraceuticals. (April 6)

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBIO, commented: "We were pleased to report all-time record revenue in 1st Half 2023, despite our focus on preparations for the commercial launch and scale up of our UltraShear technology platform in late May. We more recently announced the initial surge in UltraShear distributor sign-ups and orders, which we believe will continue at an increasing rate through the coming months. We anticipate strong UltraShear revenues in 2nd Half 2023 and the announcement of contracts with multiple name brands across a diversity of industries."

Mr. Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman of PBIO, discussed the Company's strategic path forward: "The Board and PBIO's leadership team are highly focused on guiding the Company through financial repositioning and strategic options for growth acceleration and completion of our targeted re-uplist to the NASDAQ or NYSE equities market. We were pleased to announce that a major long-term debt and equity investor in PBIO voluntarily converted $10M of debt into equity during Q2 2023, as part of our balance sheet restructuring efforts. We believe large amounts of remaining debt are poised to do the same as the year progresses. The Board is also actively reviewing opportunities for strategic divestment of non-core assets, to complement our growth funding objectives and strategic concentration on UltraShear development. We are similarly examining opportunities for complementary and accretive merger/acquisition roll-ups that will be strategically leveraged by the market-transforming impact of our UltraShear platform."

Earnings Call

The Company will hold an Earnings Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. To attend this teleconference via telephone, Dial-in: (888) 506-0062 (North America) & (973) 528-0011 (International); ACCESS CODE: 892354. Replay Number (877) 481-4010 (North America) & (919) 882-2331 (International); REPLAY ACCESS CODE: 48987. Teleconference Replay Available for 30 days.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology (UltraShear) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required bylaw.

PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,975 $ 3,865 Accounts receivable 189,015 295,374 Inventories, net of $913,019 and $982,973 reserve, respectively 553,688 686,383 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 281,014 257,527 Total current assets 1,048,692 1,243,149 Investment in equity securities 83,883 63,638 Property and equipment, net 93,393 103,351 Right of use asset operating leases 175,750 282,095 Intangible assets, net 274,038 317,308 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,675,756 $ 2,009,541 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 912,230 $ 637,238 Accrued employee compensation 288,187 167,247 Accrued professional fees and other 2,560,269 2,497,762 Accrued interest and dividends payable 3,316,693 10,803,983 Deferred revenue 302,037 58,242 Convertible debt, net of unamortized debt discounts of $1,596,850 and $455,517, respectively 16,578,261 17,823,669 Other debt, net of unamortized discounts of $171,103 and $0, respectively 1,895,750 1,638,969 Related party, net of unamortized debt discount of $898 and $7,915, respectively 621,802 634,885 Right of use operating lease liability 65,640 142,171 Total current liabilities 26,540,869 34,404,166 LONG TERM LIABILITIES Long term debt 163,175 150,000 Right of use operating lease liability long term 80,906 139,924 Deferred revenue 5,902 1,822 TOTAL LIABILITIES 26,790,852 34,695,912 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 4) - - STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Series D, G, H, H2, J, K, AA, BB and CC Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value (Note 6) 95 1,098 Preferred stock, value 95 1,098 Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 19,585,905 and 13,682,910 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 195,859 136,829 Warrants to acquire common stock 35,684,321 31,995,762 Additional paid-in capital 91,235,400 69,006,145 Accumulated deficit (152,230,771 ) (133,826,205 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT (25,115,096 ) (32,686,371 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 1,675,756 $ 2,009,541

PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Products, services, other $ 511,803 $ 498,137 $ 1,252,403 $ 978,137 Total revenue 511,803 498,137 1,252,403 978,137 Costs and expenses: Cost of products and services 256,599 302,141 615,227 616,504 Research and development 280,446 172,726 716,092 454,315 Selling and marketing 154,014 129,434 380,029 195,896 General and administrative 902,265 795,466 4,260,321 1,699,351 Total operating costs 1,593,324 1,399,767 5,971,669 2,966,066 Operating loss (1,081,521 ) (901,630 ) (4,719,266 ) (1,987,929 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (5,879,653 ) (1,835,589 ) (9,773,339 ) (4,414,750 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment in equity securities 12,184 (18,510 ) 20,245 628 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of liabilities 28,314 (165,277 ) 687,591 (755,127 ) Other income (expense) (2,027 ) 4,668 4,232 1,155 Total other expense (5,841,182 ) (2,014,708 ) (9,061,271 ) (5,168,094 ) Net loss (6,922,703 ) (2,916,338 ) (13,780,537 ) (7,156,023 ) Deemed dividends on extension of warrants (3,626,950 ) - (3,626,950 ) - Preferred stock dividends (565,272 ) (431,708 ) (997,079 ) (863,857 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (11,114,925 ) $ (3,348,046 ) $ (18,404,566 ) $ (8,019,880 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common shareholders $ (0.57 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (1.04 ) $ (0.80 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding used in the basic and diluted net loss per share calculation 19,471,057 10,462,520 17,629,225 10,029,068

Investor Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO (508) 230-1828 (T)

Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman (650) 812-8121 (T)

