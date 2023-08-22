Robotic Dentistry Market worth $1.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the field of robotic dentistry is poised to revolutionize oral healthcare delivery, amalgamating cutting-edge robotics and artificial intelligence technologies to enhance precision, efficiency, and patient comfort. Robotic systems will seamlessly collaborate with dental professionals, streamlining intricate procedures like tooth extractions, implant placements, and orthodontic adjustments. AI-powered diagnostic tools will offer real-time assessments, aiding in accurate treatment planning, while robotic assistants facilitate chairside tasks, minimizing human error and fatigue. Patient experiences will be elevated through minimized discomfort and reduced treatment durations, while teledentistry integrated with robotic capabilities will extend oral care accessibility to remote areas. However, regulatory and ethical considerations will need to evolve in tandem with technological advancements to ensure the safe and responsible integration of robotics within the dental practice landscape.

Robotic Dentistry Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Developing countries such as China, India, the Middle East, and other APAC and Latin American countries present a lucrative opportunity for players in the market. This is mostly due to their expanding middle-class population, increasing disposable incomes, and the rising demand for dental tourism.

Robotic Dentistry Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.4 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% Market Size Available for 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Robotic Dentistry -End User, Application, type, and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Potential for growth in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Technological advancements in robotic dentistry

"During the forecast period, the standalone robot is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the robotic dentistry market."

Under type, the standalone robot is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The primary drivers of this market are the introduction of new technologies, which provide advantages for patients in terms of more accuracy and less time consumption. The standalone robot is used for minimally invasive surgeries and can be used for the precise placement of implants. In various dental applications, standalone robots can be used.

"In 2022, by the end user, dental hospitals clinics segment held the largest share of robotic dentistry market."

By end user, the robotic dentistry market can be segmented into dental hospitals and clinics segment, dental research and academic institutes, and other end users. Due to the large adoption of the robotic dentistry market at dental hospitals and clinics, this segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2022. Additionally, there has been an increase in rise in prevalence of oral diseases and dental tourism, which has contributed to the growth of the market.

"During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the robotic dentistry market. "

The robotic dentistry is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the robotic dentistry market during the forecast period. Growth in Asia Pacific in the robotic dentistry market is driven by the growing geriatric population, growing dental tourism, and factors such as the increasing number of dental professionals, the rising incidence of dental diseases, and the growing number of implant procedures.

Robotic Dentistry Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Technological advancements in robotic dentistry

Restraints:

High cost of robotic dentistry and dental procedures

Opportunities:

Potential for growth in emerging countries

Challenges:

Dearth of trained dental practitioners

Key Market Players:

The key players in the robotic dentistry market include Planmeca Oy (Finland), Align Technology Inc. (US), Intuitive Surgical Inc (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), and Envista Holdings Inc. (US). These companies adopted strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and investments to strengthen their presence in the robotic dentistry market.

Robotic Dentistry Market Advantages:

Precision and Accuracy: Robotic systems offer unparalleled precision and accuracy during dental procedures, reducing the likelihood of human errors and enhancing treatment outcomes.

Consistency: Robotic assistants can perform repetitive tasks consistently without fatigue, ensuring uniformity and reducing variations in treatment quality.

Efficiency: Robotic systems can work tirelessly and efficiently, potentially reducing treatment times and increasing the number of patients that can be treated in a day.

Reduced Human Strain: By automating certain tasks, robotic dentistry alleviates the physical strain on dental professionals, promoting their well-being and longevity in their careers.

Improved Patient Comfort: Robotic procedures often involve smaller incisions, less invasive techniques, and reduced discomfort, leading to improved patient experiences and greater patient satisfaction.

Enhanced Diagnostic Capabilities: AI-powered diagnostic tools integrated into robotic systems enable early detection of oral health issues, facilitating timely interventions and preventive care.

Access to Remote Areas: Robotic dentistry, coupled with teledentistry, enables access to dental care in remote and underserved areas, addressing oral health disparities.

Predictable Outcomes: The standardized procedures facilitated by robotic systems lead to more predictable treatment outcomes, enhancing overall patient safety.

Complex Procedures Made Feasible: Robots can execute intricate procedures with greater ease, allowing for advanced treatments like implant placements and orthognathic surgeries.

Technological Advancement: The adoption of robotic dentistry drives innovation in the dental field, attracting investment and fostering collaboration between dentists and engineers.

Customized Treatment Plans: AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of patient data to formulate personalized treatment plans, taking into account individual variations and optimizing results.

Educational and Training Benefits: Robotic systems offer a platform for dental education and training, enabling students to simulate procedures and gain hands-on experience in a controlled environment.

Minimized Infection Risk: Robotic procedures can be conducted with minimal physical contact, reducing the risk of infections and improving overall hygiene.

Reduced Need for Anesthesia: Precise robotic techniques can minimize tissue trauma, potentially reducing the need for extensive anesthesia and post-operative pain management.

Long-Term Cost Savings: Despite initial investment costs, the efficiency, consistency, and reduced complication rates associated with robotic dentistry can lead to long-term cost savings for dental practices.

These advantages collectively underscore the transformative potential of robotic dentistry in elevating the quality of oral healthcare delivery.

