Whittier Trust Welcomes New Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Kevin Koehler

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / The Whittier Trust Company is excited to announce the hiring of Kevin Koehler as their newest Vice President and Portfolio Manager in Whittier Trust's West Los Angeles Office. Kevin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the team and will be a valuable asset in providing comprehensive financial solutions to Whittier Trust's clients.



"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Whittier Trust family," said Caleb Silsby, Executive Vice President and Chief Portfolio Manager of Whittier Trust. "His exceptional track record, expertise in financial management, and dedication to client success make him an ideal fit for one of our fastest-growing offices. With Kevin on board, we are confident that our West Los Angeles clients will benefit from his strategic guidance and personal attention to their financial solutions."

As Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Kevin will be responsible for advising clients on critical matters such as asset allocation, risk assessment, capital market return expectations, and the importance of after-tax performance within their portfolios. With his keen insights and strategic acumen, Kevin will play a pivotal role in helping clients achieve their financial goals and secure their financial futures.

Prior to joining Whittier Trust, Kevin served as the Director of Investment Strategy at Miracle Mile Advisors, where he oversaw portfolio construction, customized strategies, and alternative investments on behalf of a notable $4 billion in assets. His proficiency in managing diverse portfolios and dedication to client success have earned him a reputation for excellence in the financial industry.

Before his tenure at Miracle Mile Advisors, Kevin honed his expertise as a Director at Nuveen in Chicago, where he managed and traded fixed-income strategies. His deep understanding of financial markets and investment strategies has been a cornerstone of his success and will undoubtedly be an asset to the clients of Whittier Trust.

Kevin Koehler is a distinguished alumnus of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he earned a B.A. in Economics, with a minor in Mathematics. Additionally, he has earned the esteemed Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, demonstrating his commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and ethics in the financial industry. Kevin remains actively engaged in the CFA Institute and CFA Society Los Angeles, further solidifying his dedication to ongoing learning and professional development.

Outside of his impressive financial career, Kevin is an avid golfer and relishes the opportunity to travel and explore the world with his wife and two sons. As a member of the Hillcrest Country Club, he values and continues to foster a strong sense of community and camaraderie.

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely-held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 578 families and 161 private foundations, donor-advised funds and nonprofit endowments throughout the US, advising on over $20 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

