Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 22
[22.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.08.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|12,793,541.00
|USD
|1,700,000.00
|76,360,600.33
|5.9687
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.08.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,994,930.00
|EUR
|100,000.00
|21,711,378.73
|5.4347
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.08.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,627,781.00
|GBP
|0
|37,222,649.75
|8.0433
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.08.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,617,976.00
|GBP
|0
|12,168,853.82
|7.521
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.08.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|25,510.00
|SEK
|0
|2,492,099.58
|97.6911