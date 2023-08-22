Culture Around the Corner: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Unveils Its 'Heritage Hideaway' Special Offer

Featuring two gardens, history, and art, the special offer is replete with unique Japanese experiences.

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, a premier luxury hotel renowned for its picturesque garden, announces the launch of its newest offering, the "Heritage Hideaway." This distinctive experience is offered as a free add-on to those who book through the hotel's official website. Specially designed for foreign visitors to Japan, it provides exclusive access to cultural experiences not normally found in tourism guides.

Featuring two gardens, history, and art, the special offer is replete with unique Japanese experiences.

Running from October 2023 to April 2024, visitors have the chance to explore the hotel's next-door neighbor, which happens to be of high significance. The Eisei Bunko Museum is situated within the former residence of the Hosokawa family, who ruled over the Higo clan in present day Kumamoto. Visitors are also encouraged to stop by Sekiguchi Bashoan, the former home of renowned haiku poet Matsuo Basho, which is between the museum and the Japanese garden.

The Eisei Bunko Museum boasts an unparalleled collection of 94,000 items, including eight national treasures and 35 important cultural properties.

The exhibits are thoughtfully curated around captivating themes - museum-goers can look forward to a special picture scroll exhibition and a Chinese ceramics exhibition.

In addition to Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo's own award-winning Japanese garden, visitors can take a stroll around the resplendent Higo Hosokawa Garden, an enchanting oasis of tranquility just next to the museum.

The cultural journey continues at the Shoseikaku, a historic building that once served as a study institute and residence of the Hosokawa family. Within its storied walls lies the Tsubaki lounge, a Japanese cafe. Surrounded by lush greenery, guests can indulge in a moment of relaxation while savoring a delightful dessert set with matcha and kaseita, the Hosokawa family's secret traditional treat.

To make a reservation or inquire further about the special Heritage Hideaway offer, please visit our website.

About Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city's most iconic luxury hotels with 70 years of history. The property includes 267 guest rooms/suites, nine restaurants, 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its award-winning garden has a wide variety of botanicals, including more than 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the 'Tokyo Sea of Clouds,' a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be found in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo.

