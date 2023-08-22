Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
22.08.2023 | 17:58
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Fingerprint Cards due to rights issue (202/23)

Extraordinary General meeting (EGM) of Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprint
Cards), held on August 18, 2023, approved a rights issue with preferential
rights for existing shareholders whereby shareholders are entitled to four (4)
new shares for every eleven (11) shares held. The subscription price is SEK
1.20 per share. The Ex-date is August 23, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has
carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards/futures in
Fingerprint Cards (FINGB). 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1161442
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
