Toyota Motor Finance NL / Key word(s): Annual Results
MEDIA RELEASE
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art 53 LR
Amsterdam, 22 August 2023
Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V. published its Annual Financial Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2023.
The Annual Financial Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 is available using this link.
Contact details:
Jorrit van Elk
General Manager Finance, Compliance & Treasury Operations
+31-6-15886542
Jorrit.vanelk@toyota-fs.com
