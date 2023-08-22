Toyota Motor Finance NL / Key word(s): Annual Results

Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V. published its Annual Financial Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2023.



22-Aug-2023

MEDIA RELEASE Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art 53 LR Amsterdam, 22 August 2023 Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V. published its Annual Financial Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2023. The Annual Financial Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 is available using this link . Contact details: Jorrit van Elk General Manager Finance, Compliance & Treasury Operations +31-6-15886542 Jorrit.vanelk@toyota-fs.com

