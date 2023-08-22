Sustainera Solutions in Azerbaijan Joins Inogen Alliance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Inogen Alliance is pleased to announce the addition of a new Associate company, Sustainera Solutions in Azerbaijan. This allows us to continue to provide strong EHS and Sustainability support expanding coverage in the EMEA region for our multinational clients. In choosing new Associate companies to join the Alliance we have a thorough due diligence process to ensure alignment in values, services and complimentary coverage with our existing companies.

Sustainera Solutions is a consulting and research firm, with registered offices in Azerbaijan and Georgia. Sustainera provides exceptional advisory, research, and capacity-building services to businesses, IFIs, DFIs, government agencies, and international organizations. Their mission is to help clients transform their challenges into long-lasting and sustainable solutions. They recognize the urgent need to address climate change and sustainability issues in today's world. The team at Sustainera is well-versed in the risks and opportunities associated with these issues and can assist clients in navigating the complexities of sustainability initiatives. Their key services include sustainability, climate change solutions, geo solutions, research & evaluation, data analytics & business intelligence, technical safety, and risk management.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with the Inogen Alliance, as it aligns perfectly with Sustainera's commitment to sustainability, innovation and collaboration. Joining the Alliance will enable us to combine our expertise with like-minded partners, multiplying our collective impact and accelerating the transition towards a more sustainable and resilient future for all," Ilkin Haji, Executive Director.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of dozens of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates here and follow us on LinkedIn.





