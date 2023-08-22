Hop-on, Inc.: The Social Media Revolution is Coming - Digitalage Aims to Disrupt the Status Quo, Welcomes Strategic Partnerships

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Digitalage, a subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN), today reaffirmed its mission to unleash the next-generation social media platform that truly serves users, creators, partners, and society. With a focus on personal data privacy, transparent and localized content moderation, and equitable compensation models, Digitalage aims to address the well-documented shortcomings of current social networks.

"Elon Musk is right that there are no great social media options today," said Peter Michaels, founder, and CEO of Digitalage. "That's why we have been tirelessly building a platform that puts people over profits and will foster healthier online communities."

Digitalage's key features include secure personal data storage, robust intellectual property protections driven by machine learning, and configurable regional content filters that balance free speech with brand safety. The platform is designed to amplify new voices, counter echo chambers, and incentivize high-quality contributions from all users.

"Accurate attribution paired with fair compensation will be core pillars of Digitalage," Peter continued. "We want to correctly reward not just major creators but all large and small contributors who make the network valuable. This will be a win-win for users, sponsors, and creators alike."

With fresh interfaces optimized for augmented reality and real-world social interactions, Digitalage aims to push social media forward when many have grown disillusioned with the status quo. The company is proactively developing solutions for potential challenges around intellectual property and network congestion that may arise with the growth of extended reality.

Digitalage is actively seeking partnerships with media outlets, journalists, creators, and strategic investors to collaborate on building the best possible platform.

"We welcome conversations about the future of social media and how we can work together to make Digitalage a top choice," Peter concluded.

Interested parties can reach out for more information at contact@digitalage.com.

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) is a leading US-based company that specializes in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services. With secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies, Hop-on has a long track record of innovation and market development dating back to 1993. The company is known for its pioneering work, including the development of the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone and the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform, which promotes data portability, free speech, and provides essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices. Hop-on works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

About Digitalage, Inc.

Digitalage is a decentralized social media platform that puts users in control of their own data and empowers them to connect with others in a secure and decentralized environment. In addition to providing peer-to-peer communication and streaming entertainment, Digitalage also offers personal online data storage, content protection, and digital rights management. The platform is built on cutting-edge technologies and advanced deep learning models, and is committed to upholding values of free speech, fair and equitable compensation, and the democratic process. With its innovative approach to user interface, user experience, and algorithms for recommendation and matchmaking, Digitalage is poised to disrupt the social media industry and drive paradigm shifts in areas such as accessibility, social responsibility, royalty collection and distribution, crowd working, and the creation and consumption of entertainment and journalism.

