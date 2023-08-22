World Environment Center Is Seeking Gender & Women Empowerment and Business Competitiveness Consulting Services for Empower Innovation Challenge

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / The World Environment Center (WEC) is pleased to announce two Requests for Proposals (RFPs) seeking qualified consulting firms/consultants specializing in Gender & Women Empowerment and Business Competitiveness issues. These contracts will support WEC's efforts in providing training and technical assistance to small grantees and beneficiaries MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises) within the US Department of State funded grant, Empower Innovation Challenge (EIC).

Under the Gender & Women Empowerment RFP, the selected consulting firm/consultant will deliver comprehensive training and technical assistance on gender-related topics to enhance the capacity of the beneficiaries. Applicants from Latin America and the Caribbean, proficient in both English and Spanish, are strongly encouraged to apply. The decision will be based on the technical approach, qualifications, past performance, and cost of the proposal. For more information, interested parties are invited to review the detailed Request for Proposals.

WEC is committed to equal employment opportunities and celebrates diversity. As an equal opportunity employer, WEC does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability status, or any other applicable characteristics protected by law.

Interested parties are requested to submit their proposals by September 25, 2023, in accordance with the guidelines provided in the respective Request for Proposals. Questions regarding the RFPs can be directed to Smitha Konduri at info@wec.org

About the World Environment Center:

WEC is an independent, global non-profit, non-advocacy organization that promotes sustainable development through the business practices and operations of its member companies and in partnership with governments, multilateral organizations, non-governmental organizations, universities, and other stakeholders. WEC's mission is to promote business and its social value by advancing solutions to sustainable development-related problems.

www.wec.org

About the EMPOWER INNOVATION CHALLENGE (EIC)

The World Environment Center (WEC) and its partners Nucleo de Biotecnologa de Curauma (NBC) and Baastel will support the expansion of the La Red de Innovacion e Impacto (La RED) network through a new Empower Innovation Challenge (EIC) in the Latin-American and Caribbean (LAC) region.

The goal of the EIC will be to assist women-owned micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in scaling their businesses through a series of small grants focused on local solutions. With a focus on green and blue economies, the EIC partnership will provide training, access to capital, networking, and partnership opportunities with local and international businesses.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from World Environment Center on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: World Environment Center

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/world-environment-center

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: World Environment Center

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/776016/World-Environment-Center-Is-Seeking-Gender-Women-Empowerment-and-Business-Competitiveness-Consulting-Services-for-Empower-Innovation-Challenge