The Squishee Hat Comes to Europe: Eric Javits LLC to Open Distribution Center in the Netherlands

VENLO, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / With the launch of its new distribution center in Venlo on October 1, 2023, Eric Javits LLC is ready to bring casual elegance to fashion lovers across Europe. The company, which has cultivated a worldwide reputation for its luxury hats, shoes, and bags, will use its location to accelerate the fulfillment and shipment of online orders to customers in the region.





Eric Javits, headquartered in New York City





For nearly 40 years, Eric Javits LLC has been making hat-wearing viable for more women and men in the 21st century. Its luxury accessories, which embody elegance with gentility married to function, include the Squishee® hat, introduced in 1995. Its creator, Eric Javits, changed the course of the luxury retail industry by showing that hats did not have to be fragile and could, in fact, be cohesive with a modern lifestyle. In the years since the debut of the Squishee® hat, the company has grown an enthusiastic customer base, who are drawn to the down-to-earth glamor of its designs.

The launch of the Netherlands distribution center is the latest step in the global expansion of Eric Javits LLC. In June 2023, the company debuted its first brick-and-mortar stores in Seoul, South Korea, and is developing operational plans for the Busan and Daegu markets. With its Asia footprint firmly established, Eric Javits LLC is focusing on deepening its reach in Europe.

A new Eric Javits storefront in Seoul, Korea

"After extensive market research, we learned that a significant number of our loyal online customers come from France, England, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Italy," says Dario Markovic, the CEO of Eric Javits LLC. "With the help of our hard-working staff, we are launching our state-of-the-art fulfillment center so that we can serve them faster and bring Eric Javits to a new generation."

The company invites everyone to visit its AI-powered website so that they can explore its cutting-edge digital storefront and enjoy the latest in online shopping.

Eric Javits LLC, a global brand, was created by artist Eric Javits to enrich the fashion accessories industry with accessories that are both glamorous and durable. The company's trademark, the Squishee® hat, is known across the world for its advanced fibers and elegant style. To learn more about Eric Javits LLC, please visit its website or contact:

