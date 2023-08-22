Instawork Available in Hartford, CT, Ahead of Fall Concert Series

The flexible work platform matches a network of more than 22,500 skilled hourly workers with Hartford businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with a network of more than 4 million skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability in Hartford, Connecticut. The platform specializes in connecting businesses with workers based on their unique business needs while providing workers the choice to decide when, where, and how they work best.

With Connecticut's Fall concert series bringing big names to the state's capital, businesses near the venues can expect to see an uptick in customer demand. With the surge in foot traffic, local businesses will need skilled labor to help meet customer expectations and capture the extra revenue.

"Hartford is a hub for some of the state's most exciting concerts and sporting events this fall," said Kira Caban Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "Instawork's availability in Hartford allows local businesses near these venues to easily meet increased demand with skilled workers in the area. These opportunities also allow workers using the app to increase their earning potential while experiencing all of the great events the city has to offer."

More than 22,500 people in Hartford have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff hundreds of business locations across the area. Popular roles on the Instawork app include bartenders, general labor in warehouse environments, food servers, and more. Other positions in the hospitality and warehousing/supply chain industry are also offered on the app. Local workers can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

Businesses across Hartford that rely on Instawork range from nationally recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the area's favorite local hot spots and event venues.

The announcement also follows Instawork's recent $60M Series D funding to accelerate investment in AI-driven capabilities. Fueled by this growth, Instawork is helping staff distribution centers for some of the country's largest retailers as well as the majority of sports stadiums across the U.S. and Canada.

Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000. In 2022, Instawork was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list, received the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," and was named one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for hourly workers. Its platform connects thousands of businesses with over four million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 40 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

