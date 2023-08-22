Landdai Launches Three Generative AI Apps for HR and L&D Departments

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Landdai has released its three generative AI apps that create customized, high-quality instructional and up-skilling materials. The apps, which include a Slide Deck Presentation Generator, Training Program Creator, and Landdai GPT, generate onboarding sessions, organizational training materials, and presentation slide decks for HR and L&D professionals.



Landdai: AI that produces, personalizes, and presents talent development resources

Landdai was founded by organizational development consultant Josh Irmler and works to give content developers, instructional designers, and curriculum developers the tools to streamline how talent is on-boarded and up-skilled. Irmler explains that by leveraging generative artificial intelligence, Landdai's goal is for HR and L&D teams to be able to decrease the amount of time it takes to create more materials that engage and train their audiences.

"To design our apps, we first collated a large amount of HR data and consulted with HR leaders, L&D experts, and instructional designers to train Landdai to create and deliver high-quality content," says Irmler. "We then developed our three apps to help users to create materials that communicate a company's values and develop the skills of employees. We also have one more app set to launch in September, which will create training courses, including assessments, immersive content, interactive up-skilling exercises, quizzes and evaluations. We are excited about rolling out our first apps, and we hope they enable our clients to produce, personalize, and present talent development resources more easily and at scale."

Landdai's apps include a Slide Deck Presentation Generator, which creates a complete presentation after a user chooses a template and inputs their prompt; a Training Program Creator, which generates an entire session or program after a user selects an L&D template and types in a prompt; and an HR Trainer Bot, through which an HR professional can receive on-demand, customized content.

"Our ultimate goal is to use generative AI to facilitate meaningful, engaging information between a company and its talent," Irmler says. "Whether businesses are on-boarding their employees or continuing their professional development, we want Landdai's apps to help them to save time and resources."

Landdai, a B2B AI SaaS in the corporate learning and development space, was founded by Josh Irmler, an organizational development consultant. Landdai uses generative AI to help training coordinators, elearning developers, development directors, and instructional designers to create materials for on-boarding and training. Through AI, Landdai is on a mission to help 10 million professionals accelerate their career and become more holistically successful.

