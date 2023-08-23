Bank Of Idaho Holding Co: Kevin Ahern Joins Bank of Idaho Board of Directors

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / Bank of Idaho announced today the appointment of Kevin Ahern, Managing Partner at Brush Creek Parkers, to its Board of Directors. Ahern's extensive leadership and experience in the financial sector will be a significant asset as the bank continues its impressive growth trajectory.

"Kevin's deep understanding of the financial industry and his track record of making informed decisions align perfectly with our bank's vision. His perspective will undoubtedly enhance our strategic planning efforts and enable us to better serve our customers," said Bank of Idaho Chairman, President, and CEO Jeff Newgard. "As we navigate a rapidly changing financial landscape, Kevin's insights will be invaluable in driving our bank's growth, innovation, and commitment to delivering superior financial solutions."

With a remarkable career spanning over three decades, Ahern has established himself as a respected figure in the financial world. He is currently co-founder and managing partner at Brush Creek Partners, an investment firm focused on operating companies in the specialty finance, banking and financial services, manufacturing, distribution, media, and business and consumer services sectors.

"I am honored to be joining the Board of Directors at Bank of Idaho. This bank has a tremendous reputation for its commitment to its customers and the community," Ahern said. "I am excited to contribute and to help guide the bank's future endeavors and continue its legacy of excellence."

Ahern currently serves on the board of directors of InBank Corp (InBank), a New Mexico and Colorado-based bank holding company, Bancorp 34 (Bank 34), an Arizona-based bank holding company, Horizon Bank, an Indiana-based bank, ERI Group, Inc., a Colorado-based medical device contract design and manufacturing firm, and GXIII, a New York-based digital audio company. He is also Chairman of the Board of Investment Trust Company, a Colorado-based independent trust company.

Ahern is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Connecticut and a B.S. in Finance and Insurance from the University of Northern Colorado. Ahern is a Colorado native, has been married to his wife, Annie, for 37 years and has two married adult children and two grandchildren.

