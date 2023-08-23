THE GLENEAGLES HOTEL IN SCOTLAND WINS THE ART OF HOSPITALITY AWARD AS PART OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS 2023

The luxury hotel, spa and golf resort is lauded for its exceptional service, delivered from the picturesque Scottish Highlands.

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gleneagles in Perth, Scotland, has been named the winner of the Art of Hospitality Award ahead of the inaugural edition of The World's 50 Best Hotels awards in September. The 580 voters in The World's 50 Best Hotels Academy were asked to name the property where they have received the single-best hospitality experience within the voting period.

The award celebrates a hotel's outstanding service and attention to detail, rewarding staff for the professional standards they uphold and the way they interact with guests. The expert voters also consider the ambience created, the delivery of unique elements and the overall warmth of the hospitality and environment.

Described as a 'Riviera in the Highlands', Gleneagles first opened in 1924 and quickly became one of Scotland's most iconic hotels. Set beneath the Ochil Hills, in the heart of Perthshire, it has been the must-visit destination for travellers for nearly a century. A playground of country pursuits, the 850-acre estate epitomises the beauty for which Scotland is famed.

Conor O'Leary, Managing Director of Gleneagles: "It's an incredible honour to be the first recipient of the Art of Hospitality Award in The World's 50 Best Hotels awards. It's all down to the incredible people that make up the team at Gleneagles. Without them this wouldn't be possible, and this award is a celebration of their hard work and commitment to making each guest's stay a unique and memorable experience."

Following a four-year renovation, Gleneagles boasts 11 restaurants and bars, including Scotland's only two Michelin Star restaurant, children's adventure spaces; beauty, spa and wellness facilities, and 232 bedrooms and suites. Guest programmes also offer falconry, clay pigeon shooting, fly fishing, horse riding and three world-renowned golf courses.

Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director for The World's 50 Best Hotels, says: "We are leading with the Art of Hospitality as our first special award announced ahead of the awards ceremony as we believe that it is the staff who bring one-of-a-kind experiences and hotels to life. In a world that is fascinated by the new, we are especially pleased to be celebrating the people behind this historic hotel."

