Yhorlife, Wellness Collective Brand, Announces New Facial Serum Products and Expanding "Build Yhorlife Coaching" Program

ROLLING HILLS, CA / ACCESWIRE / August, 22, 2023 / Wellness collective brand, Yhorlife, has recently announced the arrival of their new skincare products and the expanding developments of their "Build Yhorlife Coaching" program. The Mahib Te and Mahib Mer face serums have just dropped on the Yhorlife website for clients to peruse and purchase. Founder, Adylia-Rhenee Gutierrez, has shared details about the new releases, as well as the other offered skincare, hair care, wellness products and lifestyle coaching program. Yhorlife provides different products and content to support both professional success and personal wellness, and with the new facial serums and expanding coaching program, Gutierrez hopes to attract clients who have been on the market for a fresh new wellness shop.

Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, Adylia-Rhenee Gutierrez, partners with her brother and business management expert, Demetrius Gutierrez, to offer a multi-functional online platform designed to promote wellness. Yhorlife aims to support the unique needs of an increasingly diverse population by providing widely accessible, customizable tools meant to improve wellness, strengthen a sense of community, and spread lasting positivity. Their website offers several different artisanal skincare products, some of which target eczema and rosacea. Now, Yhorlife is announcing the release of their exciting new face serums, the Mahib Te and Mahib Mer.

"As a former World Cup athlete and Fortune 100 executive, I have a pretty experienced understanding of the foundational elements of building an optimistic mindset and healthy body," says Adylia-Rhenee Gutierrez. "I believe that connected mind-body wellness supports a thriving life, and I set out to develop a multi-functional online platform designed to inspire all aspects of healthy living - mind, body and spirit. I hope that the Build Yhorlife Coaching program offers people from all walks of life a way to improve their own mindset and mental or physical health."

The coaching program offers a new and personalized approach to mind-body wellness, targeted at any customer no matter their budget or background. Starting out as a resource for self-improvement, the coaching program has expanded into a versatile resource filled with tools for improved wellness and enhanced positivity. "We hope to bring together a community of individuals seeking to curate an uplifting lifestyle," says Gutierrez. "We share inspiring stories from conscious, community-focused innovators and brands who seek to do well by improving themselves in the realms of fashion, film, beauty, business and more. Visitors can also access nutrition and mind-body wellness insights and shop Yhorlife's artisan and vegan Wellness Collection, which include fashion brands and home decor."

As the brand continues to expand, the Gutierrez siblings hope to continue uplifting different communities with their one-stop shop. With something for everyone, Gutierrez aims to broaden the scope of their client base and inspire as many people as possible through their newest products and expanded coaching program. "Our products not only promote wellness, but they inspire confidence. As a global platform, we hope to continue inspiring both men and women across the world with our artisanal, oud, gemstone and vegan Wellness Collection." The Yhorlife website includes the Build Yhorlife Coaching program, subscription community, and their Wellness Collection products. There, customers can shop unique products and the new Mahib Te and Mahib Mer face serums.

Yhorlife is an online company that offers various wellness products and a coaching program aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle and mental/physical wellbeing. Founder Adylia-Rhenee Gutierrez, along with her brother Demetrius Gutierrez, created Yhorlife when Adylia was a sophomore at Fox School of Business at Temple University. As the company expands, they will begin to offer new hair-care, skincare, makeup and lifestyle products. For those interested in checking out the Yhorlife coaching program or stay updated on new product drops, visit the Yhorlife website or contact:

