ZEUUS INC.: ZEUUS Inc, Announces Hiring of New Company President Josh Levine

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2023 / ZEUUS Inc. (OTC PINK:ZUUS), ("ZEUUS" or the "Company"), a diversified data centric and green energy company, is announcing the hiring of Josh Levine as the President of ZEUUS Inc. Josh will report directly to the Chairman and CEO Bassam Al-Mutawa and will be a member of the Board of Directors. This position was established to enable the company meet its ambitious growth strategy.

Josh brings a wealth of relevant experience to ZEUUS. He is a commercially driven business executive with 20+ years of experience leading successful teams as Chief Operating and Revenue officer. In addition to his experience in finance, sales, marketing, business development, and operations, Josh has a strong background in technology and has a track record for achieving exceptional growth in data centers, IT, and cyber security companies. Josh's creativity pairs well with developing technical and business solutions from concept through execution. Josh is also an excellent team builder with strong customer relationships.

ZEUUS' Chairman and CEO stated that "We are excited to have Josh join our team to help ZEUUS realize our full growth potential. His experience in data centers and cyber security will certainly enhance our already strong team".

About ZEUUS Inc.

ZEUUS has three key divisions that are designed to synergistically address the following market opportunities:

ZEUUS Data Centers, will focus on delivering modern and modular state of the art Data Centers, safe, efficient, and cost effective.

ZEUUS Cyber Security, will focus on data protection both inside and outside the data centers of ZEUUS by providing end-to-end continuous cyber security.

ZEUUS Energy is focused on developing and producing carbon neutral efficient electrical energy generation.

By combining the power of its three divisions, ZEUUS can deliver cost-effective sustainable solutions with ongoing growth.

The Company believes that it has strong economic prospects by the following dynamics of the data storage, green energy generation and cyber security.

