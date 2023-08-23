

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to contract in August, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.7.



That's up from 49.6 in July, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Output, new orders and exports all continued to decrease midway through the third quarter. Meanwhile, employment was unchanged, ending a 28-month sequence of job creation. Input prices increased at the fastest pace in three months, with a number of firms reporting higher costs for crude oil.



The survey also showed that the services PMI rose to 54.3 from 53.8 and the composite PMI improved to 52.6 from 52.2.



Growth of activity was supported by a solid rise in new orders, with new business from abroad also up. Companies responded to higher new orders by expanding employment, following a fractional reduction in July. Higher fuel prices were reportedly central to a sharp increase in input costs, with the rate of inflation quickening to a six-month high.



