Yellow River, the second-longest in China, is known as China's "Mother River" and the cradle of Chinese civilization. Dongying, where the Yellow River meets the sea, has undergone significant cultural development due to the impact of the river.

The Yellow River Delta in the city boasts exquisite natural beauty, creating lucrative tourism opportunities. For years, local authorities have been adhering to the integration of ecological protection, cultural inheritance, and high-quality development to develop cultural tourism projects along the Yellow River.

The Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in the city has become an important wintering and stopover site for migratory birds due to the local government's efforts to restore the ecological environment.

Dubbed an "international airport for birds", the delta is home to 373 avian species and attracts large numbers of tourists from home and abroad.

Dongying is today the world's largest breeding ground for the Oriental white stork, a rare migratory species. The city is now working to build a Yellow River Estuary National Park to better preserve the wetlands and biodiversity in the Yellow River Delta.

Dongying, nourished by the Yellow River, also has a distinctive culture and delicacies. Yellow River bazaar exhibitions are often held in the city to showcase its cultural items, especially traditional handicrafts and intangible cultural heritages.

The city is planning to launch 10 major cultural tourism events in next three months to boost the city's cultural tourism market and promote its cultural tourism brand "Meet the Sea along the Yellow River". These include musical festivals, night market fairs, a hairy crab festival, a grape picking activity, and a chrysanthemum admiration event.

A promotional event entitled "Meet the Sea along the Yellow River" will take place in mid-November. Supporting activities related to birdwatching, an exhibition showcasing cultural items along the Yellow River, and musical drama performances will also be held to further boost the city's reputation and enhance its tourism brands.

