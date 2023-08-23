

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 3.15 am ET, France's flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey results are due. The composite index is forecast to rise to 47.5 in August from 46.6 in the previous month.



At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to release Germany's composite PMI survey results. The composite output index is expected to fall to 48.3 in August from 48.5 a month ago.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone flash PMI survey data is due. Economists expect the composite indicator to ease to 48.5 in August from 48.6 in the previous month.



Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS composite PMI survey results are due. The composite index is seen at 50.3 in August compared to 50.8 a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken