Camino network Camino network: Camino-network successfully passes-hexens security audit 23-Aug-2023 / 06:48 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Camino Network Successfully Passes Hexens Security Audit NEWS RELEASE BY CAMINO NETWORK Zug, Switzerland | August 22, 2023 11:59 AM Eastern Daylight Time The Camino Network Foundation announced that its Web3 travel ecosystem Camino Network has passed a security audit with outstanding results carried out by the prestigious cybersecurity firm, Hexens. The full report can be found here. Launched earlier this year, Camino Network is a public and permissioned Web3 blockchain for the global travel industry that anyone can build on. It will transform the travel industry by enabling participants to build and deploy decentralized applications powered by smart contracts, ushering in a new era of travel-related products and services. Camino Network is a consortium blockchain backed by dozens of major travel industry players, including established brands such as Lufthansa, EuroWings, Hahn Air and Sunnycars. Because the security of Camino Network has always been a top priority, it set out to find a reliable and trustworthy partner to audit its extensive codebase and provide recommendations on fixing any vulnerabilities. The Camino Network Foundation ultimately chose to partner with Hexens, which has extensive experience in auditing blockchain infrastructure and smart contract code, having previously served noted projects including Polygon Labs, Celo, Lido and others. Hexens uses the established methodologies and workflows in the industry to identify vulnerabilities and offer recommendations, and is also recognized as a pioneer in the development of new bug-finding techniques. Hexens' audit of Camino Network's L1 codebase identified nine minor issues, each of which were promptly addressed by the team to ensure the integrity of the network. The absence of any major vulnerabilities underscores the commitment to high-quality coding practices and prioritization of robust security. Following the audit, the Foundation has contracted Hexens to actively contribute to its security on an ongoing basis. The partnership will help to reassure the travel community that ecosystem security will always remain one of Camino Network's highest priorities. To that end, Camino Network is inviting white-hat hackers to test the strength of its network through an official bug bounty program, offering up to USD50,000 in rewards for the discovery of critical vulnerabilities. Full details of the program and the incentives on offer are available now at https://hackenproof.com/camino-network/camino-protocol. Camino Network has further increased the security of its network with the introduction of a fully-compliant KYC/KYB process. It ensures that only verified organizations and individuals are able to deploy smart contracts on Camino Network, preventing malicious actors from participating. Moreover, the governing Camino Network Foundation and Consortium also possess the authority to suspend suspicious smart contracts and validators through a democratic voting process, providing a novel layer of oversight that further enhances network security. Camino Network officially launched its mainnet in April with support from more than 150 Web3, travel and travel technology partners. Its initial group of validators has since expanded to 26 live consortium members across eight countries and three continents, with several groundbreaking use cases to go live in the next weeks such as the Web3 hotel booking platform Sleap. About Camino Network Foundation Camino Network Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Zug, Switzerland, driving the development of a blockchain-based ecosystem in the global travel industry. The Camino Network Foundation supports the development of Camino Network, the first Layer 1 blockchain built specifically for the travel industry by travel technology experts. Contact Details Avishay Litani avishay@marketacross.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

