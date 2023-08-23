Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023
Hot Stock Mania! CEO-Tweet heizt Spekulation an?!
23.08.2023 | 07:19
Camino network: Camino-network successfully passes-hexens security audit

Camino network: Camino-network successfully passes-hexens security audit 
23-Aug-2023 / 06:48 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Camino Network Successfully Passes Hexens Security Audit 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY CAMINO NETWORK 
 
Zug, Switzerland | August 22, 2023 11:59 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
The Camino Network Foundation announced that its Web3 travel ecosystem Camino Network has passed a security audit with 
outstanding results carried out by the prestigious cybersecurity firm, Hexens. The full report can be found here. 
Launched earlier this year, Camino Network is a public and permissioned Web3 blockchain for the global travel industry 
that anyone can build on. It will transform the travel industry by enabling participants to build and deploy 
decentralized applications powered by smart contracts, ushering in a new era of travel-related products and services. 
Camino Network is a consortium blockchain backed by dozens of major travel industry players, including established 
brands such as Lufthansa, EuroWings, Hahn Air and Sunnycars. 
Because the security of Camino Network has always been a top priority, it set out to find a reliable and trustworthy 
partner to audit its extensive codebase and provide recommendations on fixing any vulnerabilities. The Camino Network 
Foundation ultimately chose to partner with Hexens, which has extensive experience in auditing blockchain 
infrastructure and smart contract code, having previously served noted projects including Polygon Labs, Celo, Lido and 
others. Hexens uses the established methodologies and workflows in the industry to identify vulnerabilities and offer 
recommendations, and is also recognized as a pioneer in the development of new bug-finding techniques. 
Hexens' audit of Camino Network's L1 codebase identified nine minor issues, each of which were promptly addressed by 
the team to ensure the integrity of the network. The absence of any major vulnerabilities underscores the commitment to 
high-quality coding practices and prioritization of robust security. 
Following the audit, the Foundation has contracted Hexens to actively contribute to its security on an ongoing basis. 
The partnership will help to reassure the travel community that ecosystem security will always remain one of Camino 
Network's highest priorities. 
To that end, Camino Network is inviting white-hat hackers to test the strength of its network through an official bug 
bounty program, offering up to USD50,000 in rewards for the discovery of critical vulnerabilities. Full details of the 
program and the incentives on offer are available now at https://hackenproof.com/camino-network/camino-protocol. 
Camino Network has further increased the security of its network with the introduction of a fully-compliant KYC/KYB 
process. It ensures that only verified organizations and individuals are able to deploy smart contracts on Camino 
Network, preventing malicious actors from participating. Moreover, the governing Camino Network Foundation and 
Consortium also possess the authority to suspend suspicious smart contracts and validators through a democratic voting 
process, providing a novel layer of oversight that further enhances network security. 
Camino Network officially launched its mainnet in April with support from more than 150 Web3, travel and travel 
technology partners. Its initial group of validators has since expanded to 26 live consortium members across eight 
countries and three continents, with several groundbreaking use cases to go live in the next weeks such as the Web3 
hotel booking platform Sleap. 
 
About Camino Network Foundation 
 Camino Network Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Zug, Switzerland, driving the development of a 
blockchain-based ecosystem in the global travel industry. The Camino Network Foundation supports the development of 
Camino Network, the first Layer 1 blockchain built specifically for the travel industry by travel technology experts. 
 
 
Contact Details 
 
Avishay Litani 
 
avishay@marketacross.com 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1709267 23-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1709267&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2023 00:48 ET (04:48 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
