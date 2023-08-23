

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to an 8-day high of 1.6826 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6883.



The aussie advanced to 93.96 against the yen, from Tuesday's closing value of 93.67.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.6452, 0.8731 and 1.0824, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6421, 0.8700 and 1.0797, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.65 against the euro, 95.00 against the yen, 0.67 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.



