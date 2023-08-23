

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 2-week low of 1.8192 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.8234.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi edged up to 0.5967 and 86.88 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5943 and 86.70, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.77 against the euro, 0.62 against the greenback and 88.00 against the yen.



