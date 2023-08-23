Marula Mining Plc - Admission to Apex Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

23 August 2023

Admission to Apex Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining and development company, announces that it is joining the Apex segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") with effect from market open today, 23 August 2023.

The Apex segment of AQSE features larger, more established businesses, and enforces stricter eligibility criteria to encourage greater liquidity. This will enable Marula to enhance its connection with investors, whilst advancing growth and upholding its commitment to the highest levels of corporate governance.

Marula, satisfies all the criteria required by a company listing on the Apex segment, including:

A minimum market capitalisation of £10 million

At least 25% shares in public hands

A minimum of two years' trading history

Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO said:

"It has been a pleasure to have been involved in the transformation of this company over the past several months, from both an operational perspective and from a corporate one too.

"To now see our shares admitted to trading on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market is another achievement for the Company and I believe will further assist in our growth given the likely increased market exposure and visibility with investors that it will bring."

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine in South Africa, Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia and Kinusi Copper Mine, Bagamoyo Graphite Project and Nyorinyori Graphite Project in Tanzania. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy.

Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on AIM, the market operated by the London Stock Exchange Group plc, Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange and South Africa's Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

