Mittwoch, 23.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
23.08.23
08:01 Uhr
1,068 Euro
-0,020
-1,84 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0641,09809:01
Dow Jones News
23.08.2023 | 08:31
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 22 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.074     GBP0.918 
                                    GBP0.909 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.064 
 
                                    GBP0.915011 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.070135

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,165,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2350       1.072         XDUB      08:27:15      00066724056TRLO0 
1454       1.070         XDUB      08:50:29      00066724924TRLO0 
683       1.070         XDUB      08:50:29      00066724925TRLO0 
474       1.068         XDUB      10:32:45      00066727430TRLO0 
1863       1.068         XDUB      10:32:45      00066727431TRLO0 
2344       1.064         XDUB      10:36:05      00066727453TRLO0 
242       1.066         XDUB      11:17:45      00066728202TRLO0 
971       1.068         XDUB      11:30:06      00066728402TRLO0 
302       1.068         XDUB      11:40:35      00066728549TRLO0 
533       1.070         XDUB      12:40:02      00066729733TRLO0 
533       1.070         XDUB      12:46:02      00066729811TRLO0 
574       1.070         XDUB      12:52:42      00066730009TRLO0 
452       1.070         XDUB      13:01:02      00066730236TRLO0 
457       1.070         XDUB      13:19:23      00066730574TRLO0 
458       1.070         XDUB      13:29:23      00066730804TRLO0 
492       1.070         XDUB      13:36:42      00066731059TRLO0 
2175       1.072         XDUB      13:46:01      00066731285TRLO0 
166       1.070         XDUB      14:16:02      00066732101TRLO0 
458       1.070         XDUB      14:45:02      00066733239TRLO0 
1399       1.070         XDUB      14:45:31      00066733268TRLO0 
182       1.070         XDUB      14:45:31      00066733269TRLO0 
1988       1.070         XDUB      14:45:31      00066733270TRLO0 
480       1.066         XDUB      14:48:22      00066733459TRLO0 
1839       1.066         XDUB      14:48:22      00066733460TRLO0 
3544       1.074         XDUB      16:25:10      00066738439TRLO0 
2588       1.074         XDUB      16:25:10      00066738440TRLO0 
999       1.072         XDUB      16:25:34      00066738466TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2505       91.50         XLON      08:27:54      00066724092TRLO0 
534       90.90         XLON      10:36:05      00066727454TRLO0 
2216       90.90         XLON      10:36:05      00066727455TRLO0 
2859       91.60         XLON      13:46:01      00066731284TRLO0 
124       91.50         XLON      14:05:50      00066731855TRLO0 
5        91.50         XLON      14:05:50      00066731856TRLO0 
3341       91.60         XLON      14:05:50      00066731857TRLO0 
5000       91.60         XLON      14:43:32      00066733189TRLO0 
235       91.70         XLON      16:17:53      00066737983TRLO0 
85        91.70         XLON      16:17:53      00066737984TRLO0 
154       91.80         XLON      16:22:31      00066738300TRLO0 
738       91.80         XLON      16:24:28      00066738395TRLO0 
767       91.60         XLON      16:25:02      00066738427TRLO0 
735       91.60         XLON      16:25:02      00066738428TRLO0 
702       91.60         XLON      16:27:22      00066738557TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  266356 
EQS News ID:  1709205 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1709205&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
