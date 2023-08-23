DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 23-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 22 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.074 GBP0.918 GBP0.909 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.064 GBP0.915011 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.070135

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,165,754 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2350 1.072 XDUB 08:27:15 00066724056TRLO0 1454 1.070 XDUB 08:50:29 00066724924TRLO0 683 1.070 XDUB 08:50:29 00066724925TRLO0 474 1.068 XDUB 10:32:45 00066727430TRLO0 1863 1.068 XDUB 10:32:45 00066727431TRLO0 2344 1.064 XDUB 10:36:05 00066727453TRLO0 242 1.066 XDUB 11:17:45 00066728202TRLO0 971 1.068 XDUB 11:30:06 00066728402TRLO0 302 1.068 XDUB 11:40:35 00066728549TRLO0 533 1.070 XDUB 12:40:02 00066729733TRLO0 533 1.070 XDUB 12:46:02 00066729811TRLO0 574 1.070 XDUB 12:52:42 00066730009TRLO0 452 1.070 XDUB 13:01:02 00066730236TRLO0 457 1.070 XDUB 13:19:23 00066730574TRLO0 458 1.070 XDUB 13:29:23 00066730804TRLO0 492 1.070 XDUB 13:36:42 00066731059TRLO0 2175 1.072 XDUB 13:46:01 00066731285TRLO0 166 1.070 XDUB 14:16:02 00066732101TRLO0 458 1.070 XDUB 14:45:02 00066733239TRLO0 1399 1.070 XDUB 14:45:31 00066733268TRLO0 182 1.070 XDUB 14:45:31 00066733269TRLO0 1988 1.070 XDUB 14:45:31 00066733270TRLO0 480 1.066 XDUB 14:48:22 00066733459TRLO0 1839 1.066 XDUB 14:48:22 00066733460TRLO0 3544 1.074 XDUB 16:25:10 00066738439TRLO0 2588 1.074 XDUB 16:25:10 00066738440TRLO0 999 1.072 XDUB 16:25:34 00066738466TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2505 91.50 XLON 08:27:54 00066724092TRLO0 534 90.90 XLON 10:36:05 00066727454TRLO0 2216 90.90 XLON 10:36:05 00066727455TRLO0 2859 91.60 XLON 13:46:01 00066731284TRLO0 124 91.50 XLON 14:05:50 00066731855TRLO0 5 91.50 XLON 14:05:50 00066731856TRLO0 3341 91.60 XLON 14:05:50 00066731857TRLO0 5000 91.60 XLON 14:43:32 00066733189TRLO0 235 91.70 XLON 16:17:53 00066737983TRLO0 85 91.70 XLON 16:17:53 00066737984TRLO0 154 91.80 XLON 16:22:31 00066738300TRLO0 738 91.80 XLON 16:24:28 00066738395TRLO0 767 91.60 XLON 16:25:02 00066738427TRLO0 735 91.60 XLON 16:25:02 00066738428TRLO0 702 91.60 XLON 16:27:22 00066738557TRLO0

