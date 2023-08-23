Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.08.2023
Dieser Pennystock hat offenbar das "Must-Have" für jeden Technologie-Konzern
Aquis Stock Exchange: Marula Mining PLC transfer to Apex segment

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Marula Mining PLC transfer to Apex segment 
23-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aquis announces that Marula Mining PLC has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of 
the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open on 23 August 2023. 
 
Ticker: MARU 
ISIN:  GB00BNBS4S95 
 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street 
London EC4N 4UA 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1709109 23-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1709109&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
