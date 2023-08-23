DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Marula Mining PLC transfer to Apex segment

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Marula Mining PLC transfer to Apex segment 23-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aquis announces that Marula Mining PLC has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open on 23 August 2023. Ticker: MARU ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street London EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

