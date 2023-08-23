

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF), a wind turbine manufacturer, Wednesday announced that it has secured three contracts from Heitkamp Industrial Solutions GmbH, a German subsidiary of contracting company Ronesans Holding.



The projects are part of the YEKA RES-3 tender with Heitkamp acting as the EPC contractor. All the projects will be supplied with N163/6.X turbines mounted on 113-meter steel towers. The order also includes premium service contracts for 10 years.



In Sivas, Nordex will install 7 turbines at the 'Kayalar' wind farm (49 MW), while 8 turbines (56 MW) have been ordered for the Osmancik project in Çorum.



The largest order is for 12 turbines with a total capacity of 84 MW for the Sagilusagi wind farm in Eastern Anatolia.



The projects seek to reduce CO2 emissions and provide electricity for households through renewable sources. As per Ronesans Enerji, this is its first renewable investment after TotalEnergies acquired a 50 percent stake in the company last month.



Emre Hatem, Vice President of the Board of Directors of Ronesans Enerji said: 'Collaborating with the highly reputable wind turbine manufacturer, Nordex and our German subsidiary Heitkamp, we're confident that we can help reduce CO2 emissions across Türkiye. With these 3 new projects with Nordex, our total installed capacity will increase to 355 MW.'



Ronesans has invested more than 7 billion euros into such projects in Turkey along with its partners GIC, Meridiam Infrastructure, Sojitz, Samsung, and IFC, of the World Bank Group.



On Tuesday, shares of Nordex SE closed at 11.33 euros up 5.74% on the Xetra Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken