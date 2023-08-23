Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - General Meeting

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 AS AMENDED ("UK MAR") AND IS BEING DISCLOSED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE COMPANY'S OBLIGATIONS UNDER ARTICLE 17 OF UK MAR. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN AUTHORISED FOR RELEASE BY THE COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

23 August 2023

MID WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

In furtherance of the successful operation of the Company's active discount management policy, the Board is seeking shareholder approval for the renewal of the Company's buy-back authority.

The Board's policy, within normal market conditions, is to issue and re-purchase ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ("Shares") where necessary to maintain the share price within a band of plus or minus 2 per cent. relative to the Company's net asset value per Share (the "Active Discount Management Policy"). To avoid a situation arising whereby the Company fully utilises its authority to buy back Shares pursuant to the Active Discount Management Policy prior to the 2023 AGM, the Company will today be publishing a circular (the "Circular") to convene a general meeting (the "General Meeting") at which Shareholder authority will be sought to renew the Company's authority to repurchase Shares.

Shareholders are encouraged by the Board to vote in favour of the resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting to facilitate the continued smooth operation of the Active Discount Management Policy.

The General Meeting will be held at 10.00 a.m. on 8 September 2023 at the offices of Dickson Minto W.S., 16 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh EH2 4DF.

A copy of the Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The Circular and the notice of the General Meeting will also be available on the Company's website ( www.midwynd.com ).

